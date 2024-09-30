Warframe Twitch drops and how to claim

How do you get Warframe Twitch drops? The open-world shooter still receives Twitch drops for a chance to win various rewards and there are a few channels and ways to claim them. Fortunately, the devs keep an updated Twitch schedule for upcoming streams, so you can tune in for Twitch drops.

The main source of Warframe Twitch drops are Prime Time streams or Dev Streams, all of which can be found on the official Twitch channel, alongside the schedule. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for sponsored community streams, which include Twitch drops. As well as these regular drops, the devs announce drops for big updates or events, which we’ve included below. There could be items in these drops to help you craft the best Warframe builds, or just improve your aesthetic.

Warframe Twitch drops

The next Warframe Twitch drops are yet to be announced. The last drops were available on Monday, September 23 to Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Players who tuned into the Prime Time #407 livestream for two hours could claim Built Forma, Riven Cipher, and a random Syndicate Medallion decoration.

How to claim Warframe Twitch drops

To claim Warframe Twitch drops you must link your Twitch account to your Warframe account. Then you can follow these steps to receive rewards:

Watch the required stream on Twitch

Go to your Twitch inventory once you’ve watched the correct amount of the stream

Claim reward

The reward will appear in your in-game inbox, though it’s not always immediate and can take five to ten minutes to arrive.

That’s how to claim Warframe Twitch drops, if you’re looking for more free goodies, check out these Warframe codes, and for more like Warframe, the best Ninja games to play right now.