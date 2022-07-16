Warframe devs reveal Veilbreaker expansion, all about Kahl

Warframe is getting an all-new single-player expansion, due to release before the Duviri Paradox open-world expansion, as revealed by developer Digital Extremes. The Warframe Veilbreaker expansion will see the return of the Grineer Kahl-175 from the New War, with Rebecca Ford, Warframe’s creative director, explaining how DE wanted to explore Kahl’s story more deeply.

“We knew Kahl needed an open ending because players really wanted to see more of him”, Ford says. “And then when we got all the reactions to Kahl we were, like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s figure out Kahl’s story!’”

The Veilbreaker trailer shows Kahl using his jetpack to strafe away from a Tusk Thumper, an enemy with whom players may have tangled with around the Plains of Eidolon. Kahl displays prowess with his signature Grakata, along with the incendiary grenades players were able to wield when controlling him in New War.

The Veilbreaker trailer doesn’t just show Kahl’s continued journey, but adds the expertly designed Archon bosses from New War, which you will be able to fight in four-player boss missions.

“Archons are coming back as an actual upgrade to the next tier of sortie missions,” Ford continues. “You can really dive in, and get your hands dirty with what we would consider our more endgame content. Once a week, one Archon is going to represent an armour for that week. You can take them down, and steal their Archon Crystal – [we] won’t tell you what it does, but we have a whole new upgrade system coming”.

There is currently no information on an exact release date for Veilbreaker, but this smaller expansion will likely launch before the much larger, open-world Duviri Paradox update.