Next week’s free game from Epic is a hard as nails Cold War RTS

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means: the latest round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store is here. You can grab this week’s selection of Halloween games – Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – right now, and Epic has lifted the veil on next week’s freebie, which will give fans of strategy games some love in the form of Wargame: Red Dragon.

Wargame: Red Dragon is a Cold War-inspired RTS set in an alternate history where Western forces battle the Communist bloc directly in Asia – which I guess makes this more of a Hot War RTS. The 17 playable nations include the likes of Japan, China, North Korea, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, with some 1,450 units to command between them.

You’ll be able to grab Wargame: Red Dragon from the promotion page on November 5 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 15:00 GMT – the game will remain available until November 12 at those same times. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the title at a price of zero dollars, at which point it will remain in your Epic library forever.

Check out a trailer for Wargame: Red Dragon below.

