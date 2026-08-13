We're hiring! Wargamer is looking for an editor

If you know your dungeons from your dragons, and your wargames from your TTRPGs, Wargamer is looking for a new Editor, and it could be you.

In real life you can't, unfortunately, be a Tiefling Rogue. Nor can you be a human Cleric, like that one guy in that skit was. You can, however, be Wargamer's next Editor which may or may not imbue you with some magical powers. We're not liable for any disappointment caused there, or any failed attempts at casting fireball. Contact your insurance.

As Wargamer's Editor, you'll be in charge of planning the site's content and video strategies, while simultaneously growing both its Discord community, and its reach. You'll understand all of our core coverage points (Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, Warhammer, and board games), and be a bastion of nerdy knowledge at live events like Gen Con. You'll need significant experience in leading and mentoring teams, writing, editing, and producing video, as well as a strong commercial understanding.

This opportunity is fully remote within the UK, and you'll require a valid right-to-work. You can find all of the core details below, but don't wait around: we're closing the application pool on Monday, August 31.

WARGAMER - EDITOR

Location: Fully remote (within UK only)

Closing Date: 31/8/26 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient numbers of applications have been received)

Type: (Full-time, Permanent)

Salary: £38,000

The Role

We're seeking an experienced, commercially minded, deeply nerdy Editor to lead the next phase of expansion for our world-leading tabletop gaming media brand, Wargamer.

You'll be responsible for all aspects of Wargamer's success - as a journalistic institution, as a sustainable, growing business, and as a respected, influential brand in our industry. You'll personally develop, deliver, and report on the site's strategy in all these areas, with a mission to grow our audiences, fame, and revenue, while maintaining impeccable editorial standards and managing a happy, focused team.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published Wargamer content in written or video form, maintaining our high quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines.

Developing, executing, and optimising strategies to grow our monthly user base and viewership - on the website, community, video, and social channels.

Managing and developing Wargamer's team of writers, ensuring they're performing at their best, happy, challenged, and motivated.

Advancing and managing our commercial operations, including sponsored content, to deliver consistently growing revenue.

Maintaining and elevating Wargamer's high standing in the eyes of its audience and the tabletop games industry, through outstanding content, networking, and outreach.

Maintaining and expanding Wargamer's strong network of working relationships with PRs, publishers, game designers, and other partners.

Representing Wargamer and Network N Media at industry events both in the UK and abroad.

Other as requested by the CEO.

You will have/be/be able to:

3+ years' experience in senior editorial positions at established online gaming brands

An active, current, wide ranging knowledge of the tabletop games industry, backed up with genuine love for these games - you must be a professional nerd in every sense of the word.

Outstanding core journalistic skills: writing, editing, video production, ethics, news sense.

A robust grasp of the commercial priorities for a media business, able to formulate and deliver sound strategies to secure Wargamer's revenue streams as it grows.

A thorough understanding of online publishing best practices, including strategic content planning and balancing organic and sponsored content across multiple platforms.

A track record of having grown an online audience, with proven experience in audience development strategy, social media management, multi-channel web analytics, and competitor analysis.

Excellent team and staff management skills, including commissioning external freelancers.

You will ideally have/be/be able to:

3+ years experience working directly with tabletop games publishers and designers.

1+ years experience managing and growing a Discord server or other dedicated online community for a games brand.

An established network of tabletop games industry contacts.

If you're interested in taking up the mantle - click here to apply!