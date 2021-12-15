The Necrons are coming to Warhammer 40K strategy game Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is getting a major new update and a race expansion following the strategy game’s release back in July. The Necrons are coming and they will be bringing with them 14 new units, unique gameplay mechanics, and an assortment of weapon types and abilities.

Key mechanics for the Necrons expansion will be the ‘Reanimation Protocol’, which lets Necrons reanimate fallen comrades, as well as their own unique interaction with the momentum mechanic from the base game. Necron HQ leaders will have access to special command protocols that can augment troops, as well as devastating area-of-effect abilities that can deal with the hordes of the Tyranids.

Even outside of the Necrons’ touchstone abilities, the troops on are a force to be reckoned with, perfectly fitting the faction’s natural penchant for destruction. Necron Warriors, Immortals, Triarch Praetorians, Hexmark Destroyers – they’re all coming to Battlesector, and you are not ready. The faction also have some potent long-range support units, as well as the Doom Scythes who can strike from above behind enemy lines.

Alongside the DLC pack, Battlesecter is getting a new single-player campaign mode as part of a free update that will release at the same time.

This is a conquest-type campaign mode that uses a procedurally generated mission-based system, where the Blood Angels, Tyranids, and Necrons all fight each other for dominance, as well as neutral sub-factions. You will need the Necrons DLC pack to play as the new faction in single-player and online multiplayer, but you don’t need the expansion to play against them in any of the available game modes.

Since launch, the turn-based strategy game has only received two other DLC packs, one each for the Blood Angels and Tyranids that add in new ‘elite’ units to the roster. If you want to know what we thought of Battlesector, you can read our review.

Related: The best Warhammer games on PC

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Necrons is due for release on PC via Steam sometime in 2022.