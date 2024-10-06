Warhammer 40k games are hot right now, with the Space Marine 2 launch and continued updates for Darktide ensuring there are plenty of ways to live out your grimdark fantasy future existence in the digital realm. If you’re looking for your next hit, strategy game Warhammer 40k: Battlesector might be just the answer. A robust offering that lets you live out those Space Marine power fantasies, the 2021 release boasts an impressive 89% Steam user rating, and you can snag it cheap right now ahead of a brand-new DLC launching in December.

While it doesn’t break new ground among the best turn-based strategy games, 40k fans will find that there’s a lot to like here. In our Warhammer 40k: Battlesector review at its launch in July 2021, Joe noted its “very solid foundation that could lead to a glorious future.” Since then, developer Slitherine has continued to build on that base, and the Warhammer 40k: Battlesector of 2024 is a more polished offering with a wealth of additional factions up for grabs, making it one of the best videogame counterparts to the tabletop game.

Having just released another free update packing in quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and balance changes, Slitherine has now revealed when its next addition, the Astra Militarum, will be arriving. Initially announced during the Warhammer Skulls event, the primary fighting force of the Imperium of Man joins the Battlesector roster on Tuesday December 10, bringing sixteen new units with it.

If you’ve yet to give Battlesector a try, now’s the time. A big Steam sale discount gives you half off the base game, with 30% off each of the add-on factions so you can snag whoever you fancy playing as most. If, like me, you’re excited about the potential for playable Necrons in Warhammer 40k Mechanicus 2 in 2025, there’s an even bigger discount on their DLC.

Warhammer 40k: Battlesector is 50% off on Steam through Monday October 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST, meaning you’ll pay just $19.99 / £17.55 for your copy. There’s also 30% off most of the additional faction DLC, and 40% off the Necrons. There isn’t too long to grab this deal, so move fast if you want to dive in.

