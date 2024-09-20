If you’ve been playing and slaying on Space Marine 2, and want to return to one of the other greatest Warhammer 40k games, the team behind beloved RTS game Dawn of War has for you the perfect gift. Marking the anniversaries of Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2, Sega is giving away every single DLC for both games for the low, low price of absolutely nothing. If it’s been sitting in your library for a while, or if you’ve finished the base campaigns and want to branch out, this is the perfect moment to try one of the PC’s heftiest strategy games.

The original Dawn of War was released all the way back in 2004, while the sequel, Dawn of War 2, followed in 2009. As such, this year marks their 15th and 20th anniversaries respectively, and Sega is celebrating by handing out all the DLC packs for both games completely gratis.

It comes with a small catch – you have to already own either Dawn of War or the follow up, at which point every DLC and expansion should arrive in your Steam library automatically. If you have the original RTS game, you get everything for that for free. If you only own Dawn of War 2, again, you get the DLC for that game specifically. But if you already own both, you get everything.

One of the best Warhammer 40k games, the anniversary edition of Dawn of War contains the Soulstorm, Winter Assault, and Crusade DLC. For Dawn of War 2, not only do you get Retribution and Chaos Rising, but all the exclusive multiplayer army skins and Last Stand wargear, previously only available via DLC, are now also yours for nothing.

“The fan-favourite and legendary releases of Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2, originally developed by Relic Entertainment in 2004 and 2009 respectively, have just turned 20 and 15 years old,” Sega says. “To celebrate, we’ve put together two anniversary editions, collecting the original game with all its DLC and expansions, as well as a host of fun extras for fans.”

If you don’t already own both Dawn of War games, the complete anniversary editions, which contain all the DLC, are also on sale right now. You can get Dawn of War for $7 / £5.60, and Dawn of War 2 for $10 / £8, so even if you’re new to the series, this is the ideal time to get started in earnest. If you want to pick the strategy games up, just head here.

