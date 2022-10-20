Next week’s free games from Epic include turn-based heretic purging

Starting today, you can get the fantastic RPG game Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition completely free from the Epic Games Store, along with the unique look at the history of RPG games in Evoland. Next week has another pair of free PC games lined up at Epic, including the upcoming horror game Saturnalia and turn-based tactical strategy game Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus.

There have been quite a few good Warhammer 40K games in the past several years, so no judgement if Mechanicus slipped under your tech-priests’ radar. However, with the free offer coming up next week, there’s no reason to skip it now. It’s got a story penned by Black Library author Ben Counter, and stars the Adeptus Mechanicus – 40K’s machine-worshipping cult that both preserves and is completely terrified of all the advanced technology left in the universe.

The tech-priests aren’t heavily armoured space marines like the instantly recognisable Adeptus Astartes. Instead, they rely on servo skulls and mechanical augmentations to support them in battle. This, combined with Mechanicus’ lack of a cover system, makes combat extremely lethal, especially when you’re pitted against the heavily armoured Necron terminators you’ll find beneath the surface of the planet Silva Tenebris.

You’ll be able to pick up free copies of Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus and Saturnalia starting next week, October 27, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST.