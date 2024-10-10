Get 7 great Warhammer 40k strategy games at 94% off

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is one of the seven games included in a new Humble Bundle launched to mark the occasion of Warhammer Day. Warhammer fans have been eating well lately, thanks to Humble, and this latest bundle is one of the best yet, offering $284 / £217.05 of fantastic PC games for just $15 / £11.21, getting you a 94% discount.

Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters may be the main attraction here, but the list includes a whole slew of the best Warhammer 40k games. Other highlights include Warhammer 40k: Battlesector, which offers a wonderfully nuanced turn-based tactical approach that rivals many of the best strategy games. On the other hand, you’ve also got Dakka Squadron – Flyboyz Edition, which is a fast-paced aerial shooter where you take control of an Ork pilot who takes the fight to the skies.

If you read our Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters review, you’ll find that we scored it an 8/10, and our reviewer, Phil Iwaniuk described it as: “a strategy game that’s just as much about repelling vast waves of a corrupting plague, as it is about careful resource management and Chapter politicking. There’s a lot of XCOM to it, and more recently Gears Tactics.” So if that sounds like your sort of thing, the bundle is worth buying for it alone, as it’s technically just $2.14 / £1.60 individually.

Here’s a lowdown of everything included in the Have a Warhammer Day Humble Bundle:

Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Warhammer 40k: Battlesector

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition

Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer 40k: Shootas, Blood & Teef

Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Prophecy

Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron – Flyboyz Edition

60% off Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Execution Force

30% off Warhammer 40k: Battlesector – T’au

This bundle is only available until Wednesday, November 23, 2024. If you are hoping to bulk out your Warhammer collection, make sure that you do so before then. Like all Humble Bundles, there’s also a charitable element, and in this case, money raised through purchases goes towards It Gets Better (which works to support LGBTQ+ youths), and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

If you love Warhammer, then there’s a good chance you’ll also like the recommendations in our list of the best RPG games and the best space games. We’ve got a pretty broad selection of games in both.

