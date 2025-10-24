Warhammer videogames can be hit and miss, but in recent years they've been hitting far more than missing. Like a Vindicare Assassin with their eye down the sights of an Exitus Rifle, some of the best Warhammer 40k games have released in the past few years. Owlcat Games' Rogue Trader is right up there with the best of them, and I can't wait to check out its follow up, Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy. The Inquisition is as mysterious as it is brutal, and I can't wait to get stuck into Owlcat's iconic roleplaying. However, I won't be playing the alpha test that the developer just announced will be happening later this year, thanks to the exorbitant cost of gaining access.

Listen, I'm certain that Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy will be a great game. I'm just not so certain that it'll be a great game at launch. Owlcat doesn't have the best reputation for releasing competent games, but it works tirelessly to fix major bugs and complete later parts of the stories after release.

Even if that wasn't the case, and Owlcat was known for releasing smooth, polished games off the bat, I've sworn off pre-ordering games. When you don't know what state any given game will release in, I'll wait to read reviews before taking the plunge. However, Owlcat's criteria for accessing the Dark Heresy alpha test takes the biscuit.

You can only access the Dark Heresy alpha test if you have pre-ordered the game's Developers Digital Pack or Collector's Edition, costing $79 / ~£59 and $289 / ~£217 respectively. For a moment, I thought other players may have a chance at playing the test later this year, but the developer suggests you can still join by upgrading your existing order to a more expensive option.

I understand that Owlcat wants to reward those who have already shelled out to support the studio and its forthcoming game, but this move feels tone deaf. We're sick of pre-ordering games that disappoint us on release, and forcing us to pick up the most expensive options in order to test out the game is a liberty too far. I want to play the Dark Heresy alpha test as much as the next Warhammer fan, but I won't be shelling out 80 bucks for the pleasure.

The Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy alpha playtest will launch on Tuesday, December 16 for those who pre-order the Developers Digital Pack or Collectors Edition. You can check out the game on Steam here, or pre-order on the Owlcat website.

