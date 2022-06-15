Warhammer 40K Darktide will pack Nvidia DLSS, Reflex, and ray tracing

Warhammer 40K Darktide is scheduled to arrive in September, and the four-player co-op will feature Nvidia DLSS, Reflex, and ray tracing support. The bundle of green team GPU tools will help fans balance performance and fidelity within the Space Marine romp, matched with low latency tech that should enhance gameplay for FPS game enthusiasts.

In a press release, Nvidia says it has entered a partnership with Warhammer 40K Darktide developer Fatshark to bring GeForce abilities to the shooter. The green team claims its AI upscaling tech will help boost fps on RTX graphics cards, which includes upcoming RTX 4000 GPUs. If performance isn’t an issue, or you’re planning to pick up an RTX 4090 when it arrives, you’ll likely be more interested in the game’s ray tracing tricks, as they’ll help breathe life into Games Workshop’s universe.

Fancy visuals and frame rate boosts aside, Warhammer 40K Darktide also packs Nvidia Reflex, the company’s latency weapon. Its inclusion aims to facilitate a snappier first-person gameplay experience, something that’ll make all the difference if your setup includes one of the best gaming mouse options on the market.

Darkshark says Warhammer 40K Darktide “proper FPS experience”, so it’ll no doubt benefit from the boons of Nvidia Reflex. The shooter’s atmospheric environments should also look the part with a lick of ray tracing paint, and DLSS should help curb some performance barriers when the game arrives later this year. That’s bound to please Warhammer: Vermintide 2 fans, as our hands-on impressions suggest Darktide builds on its meaty combat formula.