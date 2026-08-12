You won't be playing Dawn of War 4 in September, as launch date gets pushed back

As we previously reported, the long-awaited fourth installment in this RTS series was originally slated for a September 17th release. However, a fresh update from developers KING Art confirmed that the game's launch date will now be pushed back to a December 3rd release date, in order to spend more time 'further refining' the experience ahead of launch.
Still, after nearly a decade of anticipation, a few months delay isn't a disaster, and the video explainer from game director Jan Theysen published alongside the delay is likely to keep players satisfied in the meantime.
The roadmap for future post-launch content has also been updated, to account for the delayed initial release.
PCGamesN were big fans of the previous installment. In our 8/10 Dawn of War 3 review, Robert Zak called the game 'the most conventional RTS in a historically unconventional series', and Dawn of War 4 looks set to continue the series' return to its traditional roots.
The new December 3rd release date for the game is notably spaced out a few weeks from GTA 6's November 19th blast radius. Dawn of War 4 is already available for preorder on Steam, and if purchased anytime before its new December 3rd launch, it's currently offering a 10% discount - bringing its preorder price down to $53.99 in the US and £44.99 in the UK.