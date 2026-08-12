You won't be playing Dawn of War 4 in September, as launch date gets pushed back

It’s been nearly a decade since the previous Dawn of War 3 launched, and if you were looking forward to the release of the latest Warhammer 40k game, you’ve now got a few more months to wait.

As we previously reported, the long-awaited fourth installment in this RTS series was originally slated for a September 17th release. However, a fresh update from developers KING Art confirmed that the game's launch date will now be pushed back to a December 3rd release date, in order to spend more time 'further refining' the experience ahead of launch.

Still, after nearly a decade of anticipation, a few months delay isn't a disaster, and the video explainer from game director Jan Theysen published alongside the delay is likely to keep players satisfied in the meantime.

As we approached the final stages of development, we saw an opportunity to further enhance Dawn of War IV and deliver the quality of experience we've always envisioned. The additional time will allow us to continue optimising performance, resolving bugs, and applying further polish to ensure players have the best possible experience from day one Jan Theysen, Creative Director at KING Art Games

The roadmap for future post-launch content has also been updated, to account for the delayed initial release.

PCGamesN were big fans of the previous installment. In our 8/10 Dawn of War 3 review, Robert Zak called the game 'the most conventional RTS in a historically unconventional series', and Dawn of War 4 looks set to continue the series' return to its traditional roots.

The new December 3rd release date for the game is notably spaced out a few weeks from GTA 6's November 19th blast radius. Dawn of War 4 is already available for preorder on Steam, and if purchased anytime before its new December 3rd launch, it's currently offering a 10% discount - bringing its preorder price down to $53.99 in the US and £44.99 in the UK.