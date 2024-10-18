Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 has been one of the biggest (pleasant) surprises of the year. While there was always a lot of faith that the co-op slayer sequel would deliver on the quality, what I didn’t expect was just how many people would get hooked by it. It’s also a visually-impressive game, and now you can make it even more stunning as Saber Interactive has stealthily released a massive new 4K texture pack.

Just a couple of days ago at the time of writing, Saber dropped a juicy new update for Space Marine 2 that added in its biggest and “most terrifying” enemy yet, a Lethal difficulty setting, and much more. Despite being so soon after that massive update, it has now also released a free 4K texture pack for the co-op game which you can download from either Steam or the Epic Games Store as a separate add-on.

It’s a bit of a surprise, as there hasn’t been much of a song and dance about it on the game’s social channels and it was barely mentioned in past blog posts and videos that discussed Space Marine 2’s future plans. So, there’s a good chance you’ll miss it – or rather there was a good chance, until you read this…

However, one other thing to make you aware of is the sheer size of this texture pack – it comes in at an enormous 90GB, which is actually more than the entire base game. If you wanted to run Space Marine 2 with the 4K texture pack, you’re now going to need around 160GB of free storage space.

Of course, unless you’re packing some fairly powerful hardware, the 4K pack probably won’t be worth downloading. The minimum and recommended system requirements for the pack are both higher than those listed for the base game. For those with a top-of-the-range rig, you’ll actually be able to still play at 60fps with the 4K texture pack enabled, but for most you’ll probably see your performance take a bit of a hit. If you do want to experience Titus in the crispiest of resolutions, you can grab the new add-on here if you’re on Steam and here if you’re on Epic.

