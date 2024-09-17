AMD fixes frustrating Space Marine 2 crashes with new update

If you’ve been playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on an AMD GPU, you might have encountered random crashes that interrupt your gameplay. In the latest Adrenaline driver preview, these issues are addressed alongside the addition of game support for God of War: Ragnarok and Frostpunk 2.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 has been making headlines thanks to its throwback action, and as a result over 225,000 players were playing at once via Steam over its launch week. Now that these AMD-specific headaches are taken care of, you can return to battle without fear of interruption.

The two fixes related to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are listed as a general fix for driver timeouts and application crashes, while another is a fix for these same issues that apply when loading into certain maps and are specific to Radeon RX 5000 series cards with the Radeon RX 5700 XT singled out as an example.

The issue was flagged pretty quickly by players who took to the Steam community page to report the issue. Posts were also made on the AMD forums to highlight the issue and request a fix. In the latest driver preview, 24.20.11.01, the fixes have been implemented and you should no longer suffer from random crashes or driver timeouts.

While the dedicated graphics issues are fixed, it’s noted in the driver patch notes that crashes in Space Marine 2 may still be observed on products like the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, but players can circumvent this by disabling hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in the Windows Settings menu until a full fix is released.

Other bug fixes include a bug preventing AMD’s Adrenalin software from opening when your PC is woken from sleep mode and random crashes during Final Fantasy XVI on specific cards like the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

As part of the same preview driver, game support has been added for God of War: Ragnarok, Frostpunk 2, and the DirectX 11 update of The Sims 4.

Nvidia already dropped its game-ready update for God of War: Ragnarok, Frostpunk 2, and Final Fantasy XVI, with its release noting that each of these games is set to have Nvidia DLSS 3 support at launch.