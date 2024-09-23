Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 is proving to be one of the biggest videogame hits to come from Games Workshop’s universe to date, standing alongside other outstanding projects like Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and the first Space Marine. It’s also done very well for World War Z, Gloomhaven, and Evil Dead: The Game creator Saber Interactive, with the company’s CEO now telling press that the Space Marine sequel has been enough of a success that the team is all but guaranteed to be working on DLC and a follow-up in the future.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 has only been out for less than a month but the co-op game has already made a big splash. In an interview with IGN, Saber Interactive’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits said that it’s “the fastest-selling game he’s ever worked on,” which certainly means something given his background at Doom and Wolfenstein creator id Software, and that Space Marine 2 “is the most-played Warhammer videogame of any type ever released on Steam.”

One of the results of this success is that Willits says “there is now the possibility of story DLC” and “ideas floating around for a potential Space Marine 3.” Willits notes that “our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel,” and that he “can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future.”

“It’s too big of a success!” he continues. “I know that’s an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we’ll be working on Space Marine content for a long time.”

In the short term, Space Marine 2 will be getting plenty of updates aside from any future DLC or sequel. A roadmap put out before the game’s launch promises a steady stream of new modes, enemy types, multiplayer arenas, and much more over the following months and into next year.

