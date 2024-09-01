Saber Interactive confirms that Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 will not launch with any form of digital rights management (DRM), including Denuvo. With the launch right around the corner, Saber is going against the industry trend by not only leaving DRM out of its game, but openly communicating this information to players ahead of time.

With the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date fast approaching, it’s one of my most anticipated games throughout the rest of 2024. I played a good chunk of the shooter during my Space Marine 2 preview last year, and can’t wait to blast Tyranids with some friends via crossplay.

You can get geared for launch with a dense Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 FAQ from Saber as well, which is a breath of fresh air considering just how informative it is. The co-op game also gives a delightfully short answer to the question “Does the game use DRM software (ie. Denuvo…)?” Saber simply says “No.”

Denuvo, and other DRM protection software by extension, is designed to prevent piracy and protect the game’s code, but has gained a reputation among players for hindering their experience. Many claim the software negatively impacts performance, and whether or not it ends up in a new triple-A release is often a source of contention.

It looks like Civilization 7 might launch with Denuvo, while others like Payday 3 and Tekken 8 have taken a firm stance against the software ahead of launch.

We also learn in the FAQ that Easy Anti Cheat will be used on PC at launch, alongside the news that DLSS2 and FSR2 will be available on day one, with DLSS3 and FSR3 compatibility coming at a later date. Saber also confirms that any and all microtransactions will be cosmetic only, there will be “no in-game cash shop,” and all gameplay content will be free to everyone. Make sure you keep up with the full Space Marine 2 roadmap as well, because going into 2025 we have four seasons of free content including horde modes, PvP and PvE modes, and even more customization.

Ahead of launch make sure you’re up to date with the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 system requirements, and you can keep yourself busy until then with the best Warhammer 40K games on PC today.

