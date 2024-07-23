2024 is a packed year for fans of action games. We’ve got Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Last Epoch, Hellblade 2 – and that’s just for starters. Standing out in this busy field is going to take a combination of hard work and extreme luck. One game, however, might just have what it takes – that’s if you believe a top dev working on Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

Obviously developers will veer towards the optimistic when talking about games. It would be a terrible thing for a dev to badmouth something in the works so it’s no surprise to see Tim Willits, Chief Creative Officer at Saber Interactive, big up Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It’s not that he’s bigging up the game he’s working on which makes this news – that’s something we all expect – it’s the combination of who he is and the claim he’s making that has made eyes pop a little.

“I just finished a weekend play thru [sic] of a new build of Space Marine 2, and I can honestly say, it’s SO good,” Willits writes on X, formerly Twitter. “I’m calling it now – best action game of 2024.”

If you don’t know who Tim Willits is, this is a dev who’s had a long history with action in gaming. Formerly boss at id Software, he worked his way up with experience on titles such as Ultimate Doom, Strife, Quake, Hexen, Quake 2, Doom 3, Rage, Doom (2016), Rage 2, and plenty more. This is a dev who knows action, so when he says something – even a game he’s working on – is the best you’ll get this year, it’s worth paying attention to him.

That said, this year has an incredibly stacked roster when it comes to the action genre. Space Marine 2 will have to fend off a lot of competitors, and I’m sure the year will provide some surprises that will challenge its potential place on top of the action throne. Thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to make up our own minds on this claim, as the Space Marine 2 release date is rapidly approaching. Some fans may even have already decided for themselves – either playing or watching a leaked version which will be a year old by the time the game fully launches.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will launch on Monday September 9 and if you’d like to grab it for yourself, you can pre-purchase it over on Steam.

