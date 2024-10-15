While co-op shooters are all the rage right now, and Warhammer games always generate a fair amount of engagement, even I’m surprised at just how successful Space Marine 2 has been. While there’s plenty to sink your teeth into in the base game, Saber Interactive has now given fans a look at what’s to come in the game’s post-launch updates, and they include new weapons, gruelling modes, and the addition of a colossal new enemy type.

Plans for at least four seasons of post-launch support for Space Marine 2 have already been outlined, but in a new trailer we get to see some of this new content in action. The co-op game’s next free update is the headline act here if you ask me – and it’s mainly because of the Hierophant Bio-Titan. Or, in plain English, “the biggest and most terrifying Tyranid” you’ve ever set eyes upon.

This giant Tyranid is going to be your nemesis in the new three-player Operation that drops with this upcoming update. If you consider yourself a master at Space Marine 2, the Lethal difficulty setting is also arriving to give you a new level of challenge while playing Operations.

The Bio-Titan Tyranid, the Lethal difficulty setting, and a brand new weapon in the form of the Neo-Volkite Pistol are all billed to be arriving with Season 2, however Saber is yet to give an exact date on when the new season (and subsequently, the next update) is going to drop.

While all of the above will be free to all players, there are also some slick cosmetics coming to the Season Pass for those that own the Gold or Ultra Edition of the game.

Looking further ahead into the future, Season 3 of Space Marine 2 will add in another new PvE mission, new PvP arenas and modes, and prestige ranks. In Season 4, you’ll be getting a new enemy type, another new weapon, and arguably the feature I’m most excited for: a horde mode.

Even after its launch spike, Space Marine 2 has been ticking along rather nicely on Steam, with daily concurrent player counts still yet to drop below 30,000. Expect that number to shoot back up when Season 2 and this big free update arrives in the near future – we’ll keep you posted when a date finally gets confirmed.

