If you’ve been having some issues with Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 on PC, I’ve got good news. A new hotfix has just been pushed live, and it amends plenty of crashing problems across all platforms while alleviating the pressure on some CPUs. While Space Marine 2 is the most successful 40k launch to date, plenty of us are still having PC issues that are hindering an otherwise fantastic co-op shooter.

I’ve been having a blast with Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2. The visuals and set designs are stunning, fights are a frenetic back and forth, and customizing nine-feet-tall super soldiers is the cherry on top. That said, PC performance hasn’t been perfect. I’ve had the very occasional crash – but Saber Interactive just dropped a hotfix to amend the problem.

If you’ve been having some trouble while playing the co-op game, here’s what Saber’s hotfix 2.1 does:

Fixed some rare possible crashes when starting the game

Fixed a rare possible crash that occurred during the first cutscene

Fixed several other rare crashes

Fixed several rare bugs that were causing soft locks in the story mode

High-end CPUs have also been optimized on PC, so between this and crash fixes you should start having a slightly better time. That’s not all, though – an even bigger patch is coming in September, and it brings more than just fixes. We’re getting ultrawide support, private PvE lobbies, and the sparring arena.

Ultrawide is always nice, but I’m most excited about private PvE lobbies. Considering you can only have one of each of the six classes in a three-player game, I’ve already had multiple standoffs for who wants to play Vanguard the most (it’s me). Meanwhile, the sparring arena sounds like the perfect way to go one-on-one against other players in a casual setting, instead of proper PvP. If this excites you, make sure you check out the Space Marine 2 roadmap, because it’s filled with a barrage of free content on top of premium cosmetics.

Even with so much on the way, I’ve found Space Marine 2 to be one of my favorite games of 2024 so far, and one of the best Warhammer 40k games period. Being able to jump between long-range combat and slicing space bugs with swords is an awful lot of fun, and the constant hordes of enemies put up quite the challenge.

Our Space Marine 2 review has a lot to say about why the over-the-top combat is so satisfying. “Fights have an excellent sense of momentum,” our reviewer Reid explains, but also points out that “the story and combat design soon blur into something less distinct, losing purpose as repetition sets in.”

If you’re just getting started in the online side of the new 40k game, we’ve got your back with all the best Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 builds, alongside a breakdown of all the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 weapons as well.

