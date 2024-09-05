This is, by far, the most sensible way to buy Space Marine 2

If you’re planning on buying Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, then you should get it through Humble Bundle. Why? Well, because if you become a Humble Choice subscriber, then you’ll be given a special voucher that gets you 20% off the RRP, which means that you get the game and a Humble Choice subscription for the same price as just getting the game ($60 / £55).

And what does that subscription entail? Well, you get eight free PC games, and we’re not talking about free-to-play games, but premium games. The eight free Steam Deck games this month include Guardians of the Galaxy and Coral Island among others – so why pay the same price for just Space Marine 2, when you get it and eight other games?

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date is still a short time away (9 September 2024), so this selection of other games could be just the thing to keep you occupied while you await the long-anticipated sequel to the original 2011 classic. Though it will auto-renew after a month, you won’t be locked into continuous payments, so you can just cancel the subscription as soon as you’ve got your games if you don’t want to keep it going.

In our Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 review, we said, “The look, sound, and general feel of the game, especially the all-important design of murdering vicious marines and alien freaks en masse, are all enjoyable.” It’s been heavily geared around multiplayer in an attempt to cement itself as one of the best co-op games, so it’s very much something to enjoy with your friends – but still offers a great solo experience too.

The Humble Choice offering won’t be around forever, and the Space Marine 2 voucher, along with all the current selection of freebies will only be available until Tuesday, October 2, 2024. If you’re going to buy Space Marine 2, then make sure you don’t miss out on the deal, as it gives you much better value for your money than you’d find elsewhere.

Want to make sure you can run it? Check out our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 system requirements page. Our list of the best Warhammer 40k games is also worth a read if you’re a fan.

So you never miss cool stories like this, read follow us on Google News. Meanwhile, if you’re a frugal discount hunter, add the PCGN Deal Finder to your browser.