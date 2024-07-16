Some games don’t seem to have any luck and Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is one of them. Hit by a long delay and the recent scrapping of a beta, the game has been taking a bruising as it builds up to launch. Now something far more devastating has happened both for the game and the developer, with a near-complete build of the title getting leaked onto the internet two months ahead of launch.

It’s not clear at this time how the build was leaked but at 75GB the majority of the game appears to be there, with players able to download and get through most of – if not all – of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. According to a report by Insider Gaming, the build even contains server binaries meaning it’s possible for players to try it in co-op if they so choose. With two months to go until the Space Marine 2 release date, this is terrible timing both for the developer of the title as well as fans eagerly waiting to get their hands on it.

Publisher Focus Entertainment hasn’t wasted time in reacting to the leak, already slapping content claims on YouTube videos showing off the full action-adventure game. In a statement posted earlier on the publisher’s X account, the team thanks players for their support while asking fans to try and do their best to avoid the leak.

“We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support we’ve received from our community following the leak of an old build of our upcoming game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2,” the statement reads. “We’re saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2.”

The publisher then goes on to make a request from fans. “We’re asking everyone to avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch,” Focus Entertainment continues. “Space Marine 2 will release on September 9, and the best way to support our teams’ hard work is to play the game as they’ve always intended.”

All this means that for players looking to dive into the game fresh the next two months promises to be a minefield of spoilers avoidance. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 launches on Monday September 9 and you can add it to your Steam wishlist here.

