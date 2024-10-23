Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 just hit its lowest price yet

Coming a whole decade after its predecessor, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 was one of the most anticipated releases of last month (and of the year in general). It spent just the right amount of time in the development oven too, as the final product is a fantastic squad shooter with immersive aesthetics and a decent level of challenge. If you’ve yet to add it to your Steam library, the cheapest way to do so is to buy it through Fanatical, where it is 12% off.

In our Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 review, we said “Fights have an excellent sense of momentum, urging you to press into the fray to stagger enemies and tear them apart, Doom 2016 style” which is good news for a game so focused on combat. Given the game’s critical success, it’s clear that Space Marine 2 is sure to go down as one of the best Warhammer 40k games of all time.

Although it’s primarily made to be enjoyed with a group of friends as one of the best co-op games, solo players need not be concerned, because the rest of your squad can be controlled by some (actually intelligent) AI. They won’t just stand around waiting to get shot, or look the other way while a Tyranid warrior goes for you. It’s great.

The Tyranids themselves are pretty cool too. There are loads of different types of them – some of which are easy to shoot down from a distance, while others are bigger and more powerful and require you to think strategically and parry their attacks. Sheer force won’t always work which helps give the game a decent sense of variety – as time goes by, you’ll start to recognize the different types and remember the technique required to take them out.

It can be pretty challenging sometimes, but never unfair. While you will be bested by those hideous insect aliens occasionally, there are enough checkpoints that you won’t find yourself having to repeat huge swathes of things when you lose. Instead, you can just focus on the challenge ahead, and find the right way to face each wave of foes.

If you like the Gears of War series or the first Space Marine game (or indeed, the Warhammer 40k universe in general), chances are this is going to be right up your alley. Here’s how much each version of the game costs with the Fanatical deal in place:

We don’t know when this might jump back up in price though, so if you’re thinking about buying, make sure you do so sooner rather than later so you don’t miss the deal.

Read our Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 system requirements page to ensure that your PC can run the game. Meanwhile, our guide on the best Space Marine 2 mods will give you an idea of some of work the fan community has done to expand the experience.

Follow us on Google News so that you can find stories like these as soon as we write them. Meanwhile, the PCGN Deal Finder is a great tool to use if you always like to be sure you’re getting the best price for something.