Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 drops to lowest price just before an exciting new patch

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 has earned its place among the best Warhammer games thanks to its brutal combat and brilliantly fun co-op action. But Saber Interactive still has plenty in store for this bombastic third-person shooter, with the highly anticipated Patch 12 to arrive in 2026, offering new cosmetic DLCs and an exciting new class. If you've not picked up Space Marine 2 yet, there's never been a better time to do so. Especially, as Humble is currently offering a massive 60% off the Warhammer game, dropping it to its lowest price yet.

Released in 2024, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is Saber Interactive's lauded follow-up to Relic Entertainment's 2011 sci-fi shooter. You once again step into the chunky armour of the disgraced Lieutenant Titus, who must reprove his loyalty to Ultramarines by holding back relentless Tyranid swarms in epic battles across the galaxy with your devastating arsenal and lethal abilities.

Space Marine 2 is a wonderfully gory, fast-paced affair and a must-play for third-person shooter fans - for 40K vets and newcomers alike. What's more, you can embark on this bloody journey solo or with a squad. I advise grabbing some friends to play with if you can, because it makes battling the horrors of the galaxy in the game's PvE and PvP modes a whole lot more fun.

In our Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 review, Reid McCarter praised the shooter's "properly vicious combat" and "impressive presentation".

Now is a great time to jump into Space Marine 2, too, as Saber Interactive released the game's Reclamation update in November, adding new content, including the new Reclamation Operation and a range of new weapon variants and armour pieces, and making some welcome gameplay improvements, such as the ability to personalize Chaos Marines in PvE.

But that's not all. The studio has also revealed that it plans to roll out Patch 12 in early 2026, which will introduce the new Disruption Operation and DLC content based on the Blood Angels, Black Templars, and Space Wolves chapters. There's also a new class on the way: the Omnissian-Axe-wielding Techmarine.

So, if you've been considering picking up Space Marine 2, now is the perfect time. Not only because there's plenty of great new content on the way, but because Humble is offering a massive discount on the brutal shooter right now.

There's currently 60% off Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 at Humble, reducing the price from its usual $59.99 / £54.99 to $23.99 / £21.99 for a limited time - its lowest price yet.

If you're a Warhammer fan or looking for a new game to play with the squad, this isn't a deal to sleep on. Don't spend too long mulling it over, though; this discount is only available until Monday, January 5, 2026.