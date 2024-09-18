There’s a certain dance that’s been occurring in Space Marine 2 since launch. Players will load into a game in the PvE Operations mode and find that the class they want to play is already chosen by another. Thus begins the shuffle, with all players trying to work out who can play what, given how you cannot have two of the same class in a game. Fans have been asking for this process to be smoothed out, and now the developer has responded.

Unfortunately, it looks like nothing is going to change – at least not yet. The Space Marine 2 dev states that while it’s working on the problem for the action-adventure game, it’ll take a while to get working correctly. “For now, we are focusing on improving matchmaking so that you will not matchmake with players of the same class. This is not an easy fix, so it will take us some time to roll it out,” the developer writes.

Fans have, however, requested a different solution involving removing the class restriction that unfortunately will also take a while to implement – if it’s possible at all. “As for using the same class, we don’t want to change that rule for regular matchmaking, but we are considering it as an expansion of private lobbies in the future. It will take us time to finish it.”

Customization is also heavily addressed throughout the Q&A. One relates to being able to use any Chaos Space Marine Legion with any class, which does not seem to be possible at the moment, with “many lore restrictions preventing us from doing this”. Though more Chaos customization will be coming at some point, it seems there won’t be any Death Guard Assault legionnaires running around any time soon. New lens colors will be implemented though, along with the potential for more classes, more armor colors, the ability to change your marine’s face, and more.

For those looking for changes to the game’s field of view, it looks like there won’t be an option anytime soon. “FoV slider is not something we are comfortable with, as it can degrade the visual aspect of the game. And on top of that, it is very complex,” the dev states. “Our game is not a first person shooter, the camera that we have is very cinematic and constantly changes position and FoV based on what you are doing. Still, we understand that is a very popular request so we are considering it anyway.”

Finally, the ability to swap shoulders for weapons is something that definitely won’t be arriving, due to the work involved. “If we are to implement shoulder swap we will need to support it for all melee animations and transitions because everything in melee combat was made based on the fact that you hold pistol in the left hand and melee weapon in the right hand (because it looks badass). Nevertheless, shoulder swap is a feature we will not add in the game.”

While some of these answers are sure to not be what fans are looking for, it is good to see a developer state outright what’s possible and what isn’t, instead of dangling the grimdark carrot of hope in front of the community. That said, there are plenty of changes coming, and you can head over to the Q&A post to read the full rundown.

