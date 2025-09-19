A new Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update today has a blend of good and bad news for players. Saber Interactive's Patch 10 recently beefed up its high-octane, Tyranid-trouncing and Chaos-carving experience with new PvE and PvP modes, and it's been watching the balance carefully since. Now, it's made the call to tackle sniper cloak abuse a little earlier than planned, rushing out an adjustment that was originally on the cards for Patch 11. Among the other changes are a much-needed fix for bugs causing accidental friendly fire damage, which should make your matches less hostile.

The Space Marine 2 patch 10.2 notes aren't huge, but they're certainly impactful. The most significant change is the adjustment to the sniper's camo cloak ability. This is to counteract a trick dubbed 'cloak cancels' that could allow you to effectively stay permanently invisible (and thus functionally invulnerable) with careful input timing.

It's naturally become one of the most broken strategies, capable of shattering the toughest tests that the Warhammer 40k game can throw your way. You can see the move in action below, courtesy of YouTuber 'First Tour Guardsman.'

Rather than blocking this strategy entirely, Saber has instead decided to alter the skill to prevent its non-stop abuse. Now, the first three uses of the camo cloak in a row don't take away energy by themselves. The fourth instantly consumes 5%, with subsequent activations racking up more each time. Once a ten-second timer has passed since your last use of camo cloak, the activation cost returns to zero again.

Alongside this, the other particularly notable change is a fix for perks that were erroneously dealing damage to friendlies, such as the Ascension perk for assaults that causes your jump pack leaps to hurt enemies standing nearby. Naturally, this could cause some unintended hilarity, but you should now be able to use it without impeding your co-op partners. Flame effects used by allied players have been made more visible, and bots will no longer be blocked from entering elevators during Exfil operations.

The heroic chainsword has also been rebalanced; its base stats have been adjusted, the standard light, heavy, heavy combo now ends with a stomp attack, and the damage that all of its heavy attacks deal has been increased by 15%. Elsewhere, Saber has slightly tuned down the number of Chaos Spawn you'll encounter in packs, which will now appear at around the same rate as Tyranid Warriors.

Space Marine 2 patch 10.2 is live now. You can read the full patch notes courtesy of Saber Interactive.

