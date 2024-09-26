Space Marine 2 update adds the must-have PC feature I’ve wanted since launch

If you’ve been playing Space Marine 2 with your friends as I have, the game’s latest update introduces a couple of features that arguably should have been there at launch. Alongside a whole host of quality-of-life changes and bug fixes, the patch adds the ability to create private lobbies in Operations mode and – finally! – ultrawide monitor support.

The new private PvE mode in Space Marine 2 lets you jump into Operations solo with bots, or alongside one friend without any additional matchmaking with other players during the mission. It’ll be the perfect way to test out our recommended SM2 builds. The update’s highlight for me is PC ultrawide monitor support. Now I can blast the tyranid hordes on a grander scale than ever before.

Two other new features are arriving in the update that might excite you too. First, a special arena on the Battlebarge will be available in the Operations and Eternal War Game modes, in which you can compete in friendly PvP with the other players in your squad.

Finally, you can also now reset custom color presets if you’ve messed around a bit too much. Away from fresh features, the patch makes a variety of small quality-of-life changes, including alterations to enemy aggressiveness on veteran difficulty in the campaign. To see all of the changes, you can check out the full patch notes on Steam.

The new private PvE mode will also be the perfect way to test the best SM2 weapons to learn which you should use in each co-op mode and campaign mission.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.