Helldivers 2 has already proven that there’s a thirst for epic co-op shooters right now, and Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is hoping to expertly quench that thirst very soon. With its release date fast approaching, developer Saber Interactive has just revealed what players can expect post-launch with a content-filled Space Marine 2 roadmap.

One of this year’s most anticipated co-op games, Space Marine 2 isn’t just turning the heads of Warhammer fans. However, like some of its big rivals, it’ll be supported with plenty of post-launch content and seasons. While a lot of the cosmetic content will be tied to a paid season pass, Saber has confirmed that any gameplay related additions like new modes, difficulty levels, or enemy types “are intended to arrive in free game patches and will be accessible to everyone.” While my confidence does waver a bit at the use of the word “intended”, it is good to see that Saber is at least for now committing to only make cosmetic content paid.

The roadmap outlines what players will be getting over the next year, which will be split up into four seasons.

Season 1 appears to be a shorter, introductory season as it will run for “the first weeks” after the Space Marine 2 release date in early September. Saber says that the main focus of this season is “collecting your feedback across all community channels to bring some quick adjustments and improvements through quick patches,” but it will still be adding private PvE lobbies, support for ultrawide displays, and the Battle Barge sparring arena during this period.

Season 2 will then launch in October, and content will roll out between then and the end of 2024. Season 2 adds new PvE missions alongside a fresh weapon, another enemy type, and a “Lethal” difficulty level to really challenge players.

Season 3 and 4 will then arrive in 2025, and will add lots of new experiences to the game like a horde mode, new PvP modes and arenas, and yet more PvE missions. Of course, at the start of each season, there will be one of the aforementioned season passes for you to purchase, which will each be stuffed with new skins. You can check out the full roadmap below, or read the accompanying blog post here.

