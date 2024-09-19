Saber CEO seemingly confirms controversial Space Marine 2 post is real

Earlier this week, PCGamesN reported on a post, left in response to a video by YouTuber ‘Asmongold’ about Space Marine 2, that was seemingly written by Saber CEO Matthew Karch. The post, written by an account with the name ‘@MatthewKarch,’ and using a photograph of the Saber boss, describes frustrations with videogames that make “overblown attempts at messaging or imposing morals on gamers.” PCGamesN contacted Saber to obtain confirmation whether the post was authentically written by Karch. The company refused to comment. Now, a LinkedIn account, also seemingly belonging to Karch, shares a comment that endorses the original YouTube post.

The video posted by Asmongold is in response to another YouTube video titled ‘Space Marine 2 is a reminder of what we lost’ by ‘LegendaryDrops,’ who discusses the story and tone of the new Warhammer 40k game, which is developed by Saber Interactive. As PCGamesN originally reported, when replying to the video, the account bearing Karch’s name explains Saber’s ethos when creating Space Marine 2.

“When we signed the deal to make Space Marine 2, all I wanted was a throwback game,” the post reads. “We had the chance to work on something which by its nature was ‘old school’. I can’t even comprehend many of the current games that we play these days. They are too complex and too much of an investment. We worked on Halo back in the day, and that game could be distilled down to the simplest of shooting loops, but it was entirely addicting. That is what we wanted to recapture.

“I hope that games like Space Marine 2 and Wukong are the start of a reversion to a time when games were simply about fun and immersion. I spent some time as chief operating officer at Embracer and I saw games there that made me want to cry with their overblown attempts at messaging or imposing morals on gamers. We just want to do some glory kills and get the heart rate up a little. For me that is what games should be about.”

After PCGamesN contacted Saber, the developer refused to either confirm or disconfirm whether the post was authentically written by Karch. On Wednesday September 18, a new comment was posted by a LinkedIn account that bears Karch’s name and photograph, and lists the developer’s previous experiences. It is a premium LinkedIn account and posts have also been made from it which outline Saber’s relationship with former parent company the Embracer Group, and meetings with Games Workshop.

Replying to another LinkedIn post which contains a screenshot of the original YouTube reply, under the heading “one of the coolest things I’ve read recently,” the comment posted from the Karch LinkedIn account says “whoever wrote that seems pretty sharp.” Another comment, posted by an account ostensibly belonging to Zhanna Goranskaya, who is listed as business development manager at Saber, also comments “I confirm he’s the best.”

PCGamesN has contacted Saber regarding this story and will update it with any additional comment or information.

