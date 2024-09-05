Who would’ve believed that in the final stages of the year 2024, one of the biggest game launches would be a beefed-up sequel to a 2011 title. Yet, here we are, and Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is soaring up the Steam charts, with a colossal number of players lining up to jump in for some Tyranid-slaying action. What’s most remarkable about this, however, is that the game isn’t even fully out yet.

As is the case with many games in recent years, Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 has a staggered launch. Those who buy the Gold or Ultra editions get to play a few days early, with the full Space Marine 2 release date still yet to come. This means that even while the game is doing incredibly well right now – there’s still the potential for even loftier heights, as only those who’ve shelled out either $99.99 / £89.99 or $89.99 / £79.99 are currently able to play.

At the time of writing, Space Marine 2 is sitting on 122,211 concurrent players on Steam, with a 24-hour peak of 134,302. To put that in context, the first game peaked at 15,653 – and that was 13 years ago. While this is an incredible achievement that means it beats even the best Warhammer 40k games, the future still might be even brighter still, with the potential for it to challenge even Helldivers 2’s staggering number of 458,709.

That said, it’s not all good news. A couple of issues are hitting Space Marine 2 where it hurts – in Steam reviews – as right now it’s sitting at a 67% ‘Mixed’ rating on the platform. The most commonly reported problem relates to installing Epic Online Services in order to play cross-platform with those who own the game on this alternative service. Players should note, however, that linking accounts between Steam and Epic is not required – something publisher Focus Entertainment has been keen to mention in its common issues thread over on the game’s forum.

Other reported issues relate to the lack of ultrawide support at launch – though developer Saber Interactive has already indicated that this will be included later in September, thanks to a roadmap it previously released. Some players are also reporting issues related to performance and stability, with Focus Entertainment offering some workarounds and a request for more information.

In terms of the game itself, however, players appear to be having a good time with reviews coming in positive for the actual title. Our own Space Marine 2 review points out that the foundation is absolutely rock solid, though mileage may vary after a few hours of the game’s campaign.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is out now for players who own the Ultra and Gold editions, with the full launch coming on Monday September 9. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, head over to Steam to make up your own mind about stepping into Titus’ ceramite boots and giving the teeming Tyranid swarms a good hiding.

