Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 releases four trailers to show off the new Techmarine, and all my dreams have come true

We Iron Hands players don't ask for a lot. Honestly, acknowledgement that we exist is usually enough. I'm incredibly jealous of the new Iron Warriors Warsmith that Games Workshop just revealed for the tabletop game, but Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 developer Focus Entertainment has come through at the perfect time to put a stop to any heretical thoughts and bring me back to the light of the Omnissiah. I mean, Emperor… Yes, it has finally unveiled the Techmarine class, and released four trailers showing off its abilities - and they're better than I ever could have imagined.

Heresy aside, I've been waiting for Space Marine 2's Techmarine since before it was even announced. I didn't know how it would work (SM2 being a game without vehicles and all), but I knew I wanted a servo-arm and that iconic red armor. Once revealed on a previous roadmap, I knew that the developers would cook up a storm - Space Marine 2 is comfortably one of the best Warhammer 40k games to date - but the final result is sublime.

First, take the Omnissian Axe. The Techmarine's most iconic piece of kit is a brutal two-handed combat weapon that dispatches xenos and heretics with ease. In-game, you can opt for AoE swipes and slashes with the energy-infused blade. Its special attack, the Omnissian Rush, surges the character forwards as you bring the force of the Emperor to his detractors.

As well as carrying a weapon in their hands, Techmarines have a Servo-Gun as a part of their servo harness. This automatically targets multiple opponents, aiming with ruthless precision. It's the perfect chaff-disposer, great for getting rid of the annoying horde of Gaunts that accumulate while you're focused on taking down a Carnifex or Trygon.

However, I was most interested to see how Focus Entertainment handled the servo arm. In the lore, it's used mostly to repair vehicles. In the tabletop game, it functions as a heavy attack in combat. In Space Marine 2, it seems that it can detect and activate Tarantula Sentry Guns, which act similarly to the Servo-Gun until they run out of ammunition or are destroyed. The ability to bring automated gun platforms online should make the Techmarine a great support option while the Assault class gets up close and personal.

The Techmarine can carry the following weapons:

Primary Weapons:

Auto Bolt Rifle

Bolt Rifle

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Occulus Bolt Carbine

Plasma Incinerator

Secondary Weapons:

Bolt Pistol

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Plasma Pistol

Inferno Pistol

Neo-Volkite Pistol

Melee Weapons:

Combat Knife

Power Sword

Power Axe

Omnissian Axe

The Omnissian Axe is a no-brainer, but I can't wait to test out different loadouts to find which best fits my playstyle.

You can check out the Techmarine's perk tree in the above video, but it's worth noting that the numerical values displayed are subject to change until the character releases in Patch 12.

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Techmarine class will release with Patch 12, which should arrive in February. You can check out more details and the rest of the new trailers here.

These glimpses of the Techmarine have got me excited to get back into the game, but there's just one thing that could top it. The Iron Hands Chapter Pack releasing in Pack 13. If that comes with plenty of augmetics for the Techmarine class, I'll have all the toys I could ever wish for. How do you like that, Perturabo?