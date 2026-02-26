A new Space Marine 2 update just added a free class, weapon, and map, but you'll have to pay for its cool new voice lines

When we're used to seeing early access games shuffle ever closer to a 1.0 launch for years, it's funny to see Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 out here celebrating version 12.0. Dubbed the Techmarine update, it's filled to the brim with new content, whether you're willing to pay for it or not. The meat of this update, including its new playable class and Distruption operation map, is free for everyone, with other goodies stuffed into its new season pass.

If you've left Steam open in the background, version 12.0 of Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2, one of the best Warhammer games of this generation, should already be clogging your broadband pipes. It's out now. Launch the game, and you'll be met with the new Techmarine class, which, as someone with virtually no Warhammer knowledge despite playing the original Space Marine way back when, will gleefully assume is the otherworldly version of an IT guy, only gripping the new Omnissian Axe instead of a Windows installer for reasons.

This guy was available to test for a little while beforehand, and while game director Dmitriy Grigorenko mentions in the patch notes that the team "tried to make sure that this class plays differently from the rest," he does note that they didn't have time to address every concern. "There will be more improvements and perks reworks in upcoming patches," he said. But hey, at least Techmarines can find, activate, and "re-awaken" new Tarantula auto-turrets that can be left to mulch encroaching enemies.

As for the new Distruption Operation, it's great to see the game's co-op PvE feature getting some love as well. It's basically a rage room, and part of what makes this one of the best co-op games around.

When it comes to cosmetics and other goodies, the free portion of the update brings heroic skins for the Heavy Bolt Rifle and the simple Combat Knife. An impressive total of 21 new battlefield conditions stretch out the already loaded strategem match modifiers, and even arrive alongside the ability to pick your own in custom PvE battles for "light-hearted carnage" without the rewards. There's even a new bit of equipment: Restorative Stimms. Now, these would normally give my inner support main a warm, fuzzy feeling, but you apparently can't share them with a buddy. Turns out they're designed to support "aggressive playstyles." I'm sure you can imagine how the average session will play out now.

Decide you want to support the team behind one of the best Warhammer 40k games in recent memory, and you'll find plenty more in Season Pass 2, including the Charcharodons cosmetic pack (with two helmet options) and the Raven Guard champion pack. Dive into the patch notes to see what else might strike your fancy.

In a slightly bewildering decision, the 1,300 new voice lines (spread across seven different languages) aren't included in either the season pass or the free update path. You'll have to shell out around $5 if you want to hear some new lines "based on the chapter" you play through. What's coming in the next big Space Marine 2 update, then? Sentries in Siege mode, according to another word from the dev team that's tucked into the patch notes.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is 67% off right now, bringing it all the way down to $19.79/18.14. Grab it through Steam, and maybe consider chucking Voice Pack 1 into your basket if you want some new and re-recorded voicelines for your first playthrough. Do read those user reviews, though. They're… not good. At least you get a "unique Space Marine Head cosmetic" in there, too. It's like a cereal box prize.