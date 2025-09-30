Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive isn't stopping the update train. Hot on the heels of the huge anniversary update, Saber has teased what's next for the game. We already knew that a Blood Angels Champion Pack would be arriving thanks to the anniversary roadmap, but we didn't know a lot about it. I'll be honest, there's good news and bad news. The bad news, which most loyal sons of Sanguinius will hold onto, is that the Blood Angels cosmetic is only for the Tactical class. However, there's a silver lining.

Cosmetics are a big part of any live-service game, and as one of the best Warhammer 40k games, Space Marine 2 is no different. Champion Packs bring beautifully decorated skins to one specific class, usually a class that represents the Chapter the skin is designed for. The Imperial Fists embody the stoicism of the Tactical class, for instance. A Dark Angels Bulwark allows the designers shield space for the Chapter's baroque designs. Space Wolves can get into the thick of things as a Vanguard. And the Salamanders…

Well, the Salamanders Champion skin can only be used on the Sniper class, despite being known for flamer weapons and toughness. Why not a Raven Guard Sniper, or a Salamanders Heavy or Tactical soldier? Fans made their voices heard when that skin dropped, and while it was too late to change anything, they hoped that Saber would listen and that history wouldn't repeat itself.

Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case. The Blood Angels represent speed and swiftness, and utilize myriad jump pack infantry in their battles. The Assault class would be a no-brainer for an exclusive Blood Angels skin. However, we're getting a standard Tactical Marine instead.

I'm not sure why Saber made this decision, but it knows players will be upset. That's why it's offering a silver lining by way of a custom jump pack. "Now, before all Blood Angels come to our office searching for Horus, please note that the Champion Pack will also come with its own unique Jump Pack, and its individual parts can be used separately like with other champions," it says in its press release.

I'm not convinced that olive branch will withhold the rage of thousands of Blood Angels players, but who am I to say? I'm just a man patiently waiting for the Iron Hands to get a crumb of cosmetic action, whatever class that may be for.

While I wait, I'm getting unreasonably excited for the new Operations map that Saber has teased. Seemingly set aboard a wrecked battle barge in orbit above one of the game's planets, I hope that the level design lives up to the atmosphere of these early screenshots.

The developer also says that "more and more" Heroic items are being added to the game, and "there are going to be reasons to come back to" Siege mode. Game director Dmitriy Grigorenko also cryptically teases some additions to the game's customization options. He says Saber is going to implement "something we should have done long time ago," "something we said we are going to do, but nobody noticed," and "something we said we are never going to do." Hmmmm.

Space Marine 2 will have a free demo available from Thursday, October 16, to Thursday, October 23. You can download it from Steam here.

If this has got you hankering for some (War)hammer, try some of our favorite co-op games for a similar experience. If that's not got enough grimdark for you, then our list of the best Warhammer games will have you covered in that regard.

Got Blood Angels thoughts? Let us know in our community Discord server, where readers and staff discuss the best cosmetic for each class and all other gaming news. Just don't come if you're suffering from the black rage after the death of your Primarch, please. We're not sure if it's contagious, but we don't want to take the risk.