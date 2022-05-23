Warhammer Skulls will reveal new Space Marine 2 info in June

However you slice it (with a chainsword, probably), it’s a bountiful time for Warhammer fans on PC. What better way to celebrate than the annual Warhammer Skulls event, which Games Workshop has announced will kick off this year June 1. The event will include some brand new previews of upcoming PC games, with sales and free content updates for many of the Warhammer games crowding up our Steam libraries.

June 1, you can expect a showcase on the official Warhammer Twitch channel, which will start up at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. During the stream, we’ll catch new trailers for games like co-op game Warhammer 40K: Darktide and the Adeptus Astartes simulator Space Marine 2. Games Workshop says it also has a world premiere or two to show off, plus a couple “behind the scenes sneak peeks”.

We’ll also get some info on updates planned for recent games like Total War: Warhammer III, Vermintide 2, and the more traditional turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40k: Battlesector. The show will also feature a guest appearance from Clive Standen, who’s playing Titus in Space Marine 2.

During the week of June 1-8, you’ll find discounts on many Warhammer games and DLC, plus some free updates and add-on content to check out for the Skulls event.