Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is cheaper than ever, just in time for more Year 2 content

Like the rip of a Chainsword, the brutal brilliance of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 practically came out of nowhere. A sequel to the 2011 cult hit, it feels like a return to form for early 2010s console experiences, a non-stop action fest focused on putting the chaotic gameplay first, more than anything else. After becoming a huge success, Space Marine 2 is getting plenty of content in its second year, and right now, it's cheaper than ever - so there's no better time to get it.

Space Marine 2 is arguably one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, and for a long list of reasons. Putting you back into the shoes of Titus sometime after the first game (not that you need to play it to understand the plot), you come back from a mission as a sole survivor of a Deathwatch kill team, becoming a Primaris Space Marine and hoping to regain the favor of his Chapter.

Whether you're a Warhammer 40k fanatic or someone new to the IP, you don't really need in-depth knowledge to enjoy Space Marine 2's biggest attraction - its gameplay. The main story will see you fight off swarms of Tyranids, including more powerful foes that require you to get your hands dirty with some hack-and-slash-style melee, while the weaker enemies can be eliminated with a few bullets. However, even in the tank-like Space Marine armor, a few well-placed Tyranids could end you, so you'll need to keep the crowds away.

If you grow tired of dealing with Tyranids and crave something more intense, Space Marine 2's PvP significantly boosts its replayability. Space Marines battling it out in spectacular fashion remains engaging even though I've been playing it for a year, and with the mixture of ranged and melee combat, it has managed to get its hooks into me more times than I can count.

Space Marine 2's blend of vicious combat, gorgeous visuals, and its chaotic multiplayer mode make it an essential game for your Steam library, even if you just have a slight interest in sci-fi rather than any investment in Warhammer 40k specifically. With Year 2 off to a great start, bringing new missions and weapons (for free, may I add), you can grab Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 for just £21.99 at Humble Bundle. That's 60% off the retail price, and if you want, you can always pick up the additional paid content at a later date - it just adds to the fun.

Hopefully, I'll see you fighting for the Emperor of Mankind in no time, after that lengthy download, of course. Nothing like a meaty wait as the 'installing' bar stumbles along to get your blood pumping - admittedly, it's a little more adrenaline-inducing when playing the game.