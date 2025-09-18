The older I get, the more convinced I am that Orks are the best Warhammer faction. They make great enemies (think Space Marine 2), and even better protagonists (Shootas, Blood and Teef). They're the most fun faction to play on the tabletop, and converting up a fleet of looted Deff Dreads is one of the best hobby experiences I've ever had. I'm not sure why it took me so long to check out Warhammer 40k Speed Freeks, then. The chaotic racer made its way to PC earlier this year, and is now implementing a map editor ahead of a big Orktober update.

If you haven't played it yet, Warhammer 40k Speed Freeks is a Mad Max-style racing game, with all the chaos that ensues. Not Chaos chaos, mind, just your standard ramshackle vehicle nonsense. Since finally jumping on board this shambling Trukk, it's become one of my favorite Warhammer 40k games for the sheer joy of its lawless races.

Whether you're a hardcore Stompa-lover or just want to ride a Boomdakka Snazzwagon into the horizon, throwing Molotov Cocktails (C-ork-tails?) at any Grot who stands in your way, Speed Freeks is an Orky game through and through. It's about embracing the unpredictable nature of the greenskins, and letting loose your fiercest Waaagh! as you rev you engine and unload a thousand bullets into the air.

If that wasn't enough to lure you in, developer Caged Element Inc. has teased some new features coming to the game around Warhammer Day in late October.

The update will include new maps for all modes, a new vehicle to be revealed soon (I'm crossing my fingers for a looted Carnifex), and more. Most exciting, however, are creation tools, which will support building levels and races, as well as an online workshop to share them.

I can't wait to see what the Meks who play Speed Freeks will cook up, and I'm refueling my Grot Mega Tank as we speak. This Orktober is shaping up to be a particularly green one, and I'm ready to create a racetrack that would make Mork (or possibly Gork) wince.

