The world of Warhammer 40k has spread into several videogame genres over the last few years, but you’ve never been able to play a Warhammer racing game – that is, until now. Warhammer 40k Speed Freeks is a new multiplayer title that sees a cult of gear-head Orks hop in a variety of vehicles to do battle, and it’s just launched in Steam Early Access ahead of its full release later this year.

Yes, this new contender for a spot on our list of the best Warhammer 40k games is a high-octane racer – a far cry from the usual array of shooters, strategy games, and RPGs. Warhammer 40k Speed Freeks offers up an array of game modes that will task you with not only piloting your vehicle with precision but also thinking tactically with your teammates about when and how to use various combat abilities. There are multiple vehicle classes, which include buggies, support wagons, and even tanks, so it’s far more complicated than simply unlocking and picking the quickest one on the lot.

In the Early Access version of the game, there will be eight vehicles you can jump in, six arenas influenced by the universe of Warhammer 40,000, and two game modes. The first mode is called Deff Rally, and sees 16 players “race to capture points and fight to control them in succession before a sprint to the finish.” The other is Kill Konvoy, which is a team-based mode that requires you to damage and bomb the opposition’s Stompa so that yours can cross the finish line first.

For any franchise’s entry into the world of racing games, they often go for a simple (and usually underwhelming) arcade or kart racer. It’s great to see Warhammer 40k going one better and going for a properly strategic combat racer instead.

While racing-mad Orks have been portrayed in Warhammer board games in the past, this is the first time you’ll be able to play a Warhammer videogame that delves into these waters. A PC version of the Gorkamorka board game was planned many years ago, but it sadly never saw the light of day.

If you want to give it a try, Warhammer 40,000 Speed Freeks is available right now via Steam Early Access for a limited time. The game doesn’t have a full release date yet, but it will arrive later this year along with its first season of content. You can check out its Steam page here.

