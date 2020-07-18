Free games: Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War is free in GOG’s weekend Warhammer sale

GOG is currently running a weekend sale on a range of Warhammer games, and giving one away for good measure. You can get Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War free on the store-front for the next day or so.

Released in 1999, Rites of War is a real-time strategy game developed by DreamForge. It was published by Strategic Simulations, the developer and publisher behind the influential Panzer General games, as well as a long list of other RTS classics in a multitude of properties. This particular Warhammer 40k title focuses on three races: the Tyranid, the Eldar, and the Imperium, as the latter two are forced into an uneasy alliance to stop an invasion from the former. Reviews were a bit shaky at the time, but you can’t ask for a better price to see for yourself.

To avail of the offer, you can find links on the game’s page or GOG’s homepage. Among the discounts, then, you can find various recent releases like Warhammer: Chaosbane at 65% off, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach with 70% off, and Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon down a cool 80%.

Humble has a Warhammer bundle currently going as well, and you’ve 10 days left to take advantage there. Games Workshop’s ever-warring miniatures crossed over into World of Warships this summer, and we spoke to the developers about how that all came about. Total War: Warhammer 2 got a new expansion too, which we found to be reasonably captivating.

Speaking of Total War: Warhammer 2, did you know Henry Cavill’s in it? If you’d like more of the live-action Geralt of Rivia in your life, you can watch him put together his very own gaming rig.