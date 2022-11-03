Free games: Vermintide 2 is yours to keep for a limited time

The deals just don’t get sweeter than this: Fatshark’s excellent co-op game Vermintide 2 is a free game, yours to keep forever, for a limited time. From November 3-4, you can get a free copy of Vermintide 2, putting yourself into the shoes of the Ubersreik Five – a team of surly Warhammer badasses with a rat problem they just can never seem to shake.

Vermintide 2 is a team-based co-op fantasy PvE game that takes the Left 4 Dead formula and replaces the zombies with huge hordes of Skaven ratmen. This time, however, the rats are joined by the forces of Chaos, with massive Chaos warriors, bile trolls, and chaos spawn showing up to block your path and potentially stomp you and your friends into imperial jelly.

While it’s certainly not a strategy game, for our money it’s one of the best Warhammer games on PC, and one that’s grown increasingly large and complex as Fatshark has added to it over the years since launch.

Fatshark is making Vermintide 2 free for two reasons: first, the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide release date is (finally) coming up later this month, and second, it’s the seventh anniversary of the first Vermintide – so everyone gets invited to the party.

After the free-to-keep promotion, Vermintide 2 will see a free update November 8. This one’s called Trail of Treachery, and it adds a new snowy adventure mission that Fatshark says is part one of a two-part series. You’ll have to escort a convoy carrying a warding stone into a quiet mountain village, where we’re sure nothing has gone horribly wrong.

Head on over to Steam to claim your free copy of Vermintide 2. If you’re already a grizzled veteran of the End Times, now’s a good time to reinstall and hop into a lobby to help show the newcomers around.