Every Vermintide 2 hero has gotten a big rework

It’s a big day in Helmgart: Vermintide 2 has rolled out a patch that reworks elements of all its heroes. Their weapons and talents in the brutal co-op game have undergone extensive tweaks and changes, and in some cases have been completely replaced. The general thrust of the update is to make the Heroes of Ubershreik feel more powerful and effective to play.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Patch 3.1 moves changes that have been active in Vermintide 2’s Big Balance Beta into the main branch of the game, so if you’ve been playing the beta you’ll already be familiar with the latest round of changes. If not, read on – because there are a lot of them.

The hero rework has something for just about everyone. Kruber, for example, has new attack combo chains for his halberd and a several reworked talents for the Foot Knight and Huntsman careers. Kerillan has received several weapon damage buffs and new talents for the Handmaiden career. Again, there’s hardly anything that’s been untouched by this patch, and with few exceptions, they all serve to make the heroes stronger, faster, and more effective against hordes of skaven and their beastly Chaos friends.

Here’s the full list of changes, courtesy of Fatshark and the Vermintide 2 Steam page:

Fixes

Fixed a crash in Spoils of War.

Fixed a Store related crash.

General Changes

Added psuedo random distribution to critical strikes and procs.

Generic damage reduction is now calculated multiplicatively rather than additively.

Headshots and critical strike no longer automatically apply the lightest level of stagger to enemies, regardless of their stagger resistance.

Buffs now appear in two rows in the UI, displaying a maximum of 10 buffs instead of 5.

Melee Weapons

KRUBER

1H Sword – Kruber & Sienna

Finesse multiplier (headshot/crit multiplier) increased to ~2 for all attacks, up from 1.4 for light attacks, 1.5 for heavies.

1H Mace / 1H Hammer

Light attacks 1 and 2 and push attack now have Tank hit mass multiplier.

Light attacks 3 & 4 now have the same single target damage profile.

Light attack 3 now has 10% bonus crit to compensate for being an uppercut animation.

2H Hammer (Kruber + Bardin)

The push attack now has the same damage profile as the heavy attacks. No tank hit mass count.

Heavy tank attacks now properly puts enemies into stagger level 2 (fixes a bug).

2H Sword (Kruber + Saltzpyre)

Move speed charging heavy attacks increased to 60% from 20%

Light attack animation speed sped up by approximately 10%

Mace + Shield / Hammer + Shield (Kruber + Bardin)

Light attack 3 has 10% additional critical strike chance.

Heavy Chain now begins with shield bash.

Light attack 3 now has single target armour piercing damage profile. Same as push attack.

Push attack now chains into light attack 3.

Mace + Sword

Lights 1 and 2 now have the same damage profile as 1H Mace.

Lights 3 and 4 now have the same damage profile as 1H Sword.

Each weapon in the heavy attack now has the same damage profile as the original Falchion Heavy.

Heavy attacks and light attacks 3 & 4 now have Linesman hit mass count.

Halberd

Heavy chain order reversed, the first heavy is now the Heavy Stab, and the second heavy is now the Heavy Sweep.

Intact Attack Chains:

Light chain and push-stab chain remains intactLight 1 -> Light 2 -> Heavy stab, Lights -> Heavy stab chain intact

New Attack Chains:

Light sweep (L1) chains into Heavy sweep (H2) -> repeat

Heavy stab (H1) chains into light stab (L2) into light overhead (L3) -> repeat

Heavy stab (H1) chains into light stab (L2) -> repeatLight sweep (L1) chains into Heavy sweep (H2) -> repeat

Heavy sweep (H2) chains into Light sweep (L2)

Heavy Linesman added to Heavy Sweep (H2) Armory mod will not reflect the change in heavy attack order.

Dodge range increased from 0.95(-5%) to 1.0 (0%)

Executioner Sword

Reduced animation speed by 8.5% for all attacks.

Light attack 3 now has 10% bonus critical strike chance.

Tuskgor Spear

Now has normal block cost modifier instead of shield modifier.

BARDIN

1H Axe (Bardin + Saltzpyre)

Animation pause after Light 3 reduced from 0.42s to 0.3s

Light attack animation speed increased by roughly 8%

Move speed while performing light attacks increased (from 75% to 80%)

Heavy attack charge time reduced from 0.6s to 0.5s

Heavy attacks now share a damage profile with 2H Hammer light attacks

2H Axe

Heavy attacks now have linesman hit mass count.

Light attack 3 now has the same damage profile as light attacks 1 and 2.

Push attack now has linesman.

Light attack 3 has 10% additional critical strike chance.

Now has 6 stamina (3 shields), up from 5 stamina (2.5 shields).

Axe + Shield

Light attacks sped up slightly.

Charge time required for heavy attacks decreased slightly.

Dual Axes

Finesses multiplier on all attacks increased to ~ 2.0 (up from ~1.5).

Warpick

Linesman hit mass count added to light attacks.

KERILLIAN

Elven 1H Sword

Light attack Finesse multiplier increased to ~2.0 from ~1.4.

Heavy 2 changed to the damage profile of Crowbill Heavy 1.

Light 3 armor damage increased by 20%.

Elven 2H Axe (Glaive)

Reverted WoM nerf. Linesman added back to light attacks.

Now has 6 stamina (3 stamina shields), previously 4 stamina (2 shields).

Elven Axe

Heavy attacks now share a damage profile with 2H Hammer Light Attacks.

10% bonus critical strike chance added to push stab.

Elven Dual Daggers

Removed bonus 10% crit from lights 1 and 2.

Elven Sword and Dagger

Removed bonus critical strike chance from Light attack 1 and Light attack 2.

Elven Dual Swords

Dual swords light attack damage increased by 25% against infantry.

Push-stab armor damage increased by 20%.

Elven Greatsword

Light attack animation speed increased ~10%.

Light attacks have 10% additional critical strike chance.

Elven Spear

Push attack, Light 3, & Heavy 1 now all have Linesman hit mass count.

Reverted 25% nerf to light stabs that came with WoM, (base damage up to 0.25 from 0.2).

Elven Spear + Shield

Light 3 changed from a poke into a sweep, added linesman to light 3.

SALTZPYRE

Axe + Falchion

Removed heavy linesman and bonus 20% crit from push attack.

Increased dodge count from 3 to 4.

Increased dodge distance from 1.1(10%) to 1.2(20%).

Falchion

Now has 6 stamina (3 stamina shields), previously 4 stamina (2 shields).

Heavy attacks 1 & 2 now have the same damage profile as Elf 1H Sword Heavy 1.

Light attack 3 now has the same damage profile as Heavy attacks 1 & 2.

Flail

Lights 1 & 2 now have Tank hit mass count.

Damage of Heavy attacks increased by 30%.

Billhook

Increased dodge distance to 1.15(15%) from 1.1(10%).

Decreased dodge count from 99 to 3.

Special pull action now costs 0.5 stamina.

SIENNA

Dagger

Now has 6 dodge count instead of 3.

Added 10% critical strike chance to light attack 4.

Mace

Max dodge count increased to 4 from 3.

Heavy 1 now has the same damage profile as 2H Hammer Light attack (23% buff to damage).

Animation time of Heavy 1 sped up slightly.

Range of Heavy attacks increased slightly.

Damage of Heavies 2 & 3 increased by roughly 30%.

Animation speed of Heavies 2 & 3 increased slightly.

Light attack 1 damage profile changed to Halberd L3 Damage profile (30% buff to infantry damage, 60% buff to armor damage).

Range of all light attacks increased slightly.

Animation speed of all light attacks increased slightly.

Move speed during all light attacks increased to 80% from 60%.

Flaming Flail

The explosion of Heavy 1 now deals direct explosion damage.

Ranged Weapons

Beam Staff

Overcharge generated by shotgun blast reduced significantly (~33%).

Weapon switching while charging the weapon is reduced from 0.2s to 0s (matching all other staves).

Weapon switch window after a shotgun blast reduced from 0.4s to 0.3s to match the 0.31s animation time of the shotgun blast.

Drakefire Pistols

Overheat of the shotgun blast reduced ~33%.

Dodge range buffed from 85% (-15%) to 100% (0%).

Empire Longbow

Forced zoom delay is now 2s instead of 0.4s (allows full charge without being forced to zoom in).

25% move speed while holding a full charge (increased from 0% previously, 25% is similar to the full charge move speed of bolt staff).

Handgun

Reload time reduced from 2.0s to 1.5s.

Max ammo=16, up from 12.

Cleave buffed 50% to match crossbow.

Repeater Pistol

Linesman is now on the bullet spray ( linesman on ranged weapons gives shotgun mass reduction).

Swiftbow

Increased armor damage by approximately 100% on charged shots.

Increased monster damage by 30% on charged shots.

Increased cleave by 75% for quick shots and 50% for charged shots.

Throwing Axes

Increased monster and berserker damage by 30%.

Volley Crossbow (Saltzpyre)

Ammo pool boosted by 50% (from 30 max ammo to 45).

Cleave increased by 75%.

Reload time reduced from 5s to 4s.

Dodge count increased to 3 from 1.

Volley Crossbow (Shade)

Cleave increased by 75%.

Max ammo capacity increased to 45 to match Saltzpyres crossbow.

Blunderbuss

Increased max ammo from 12 to 16.

Grudgeraker

Increased max ammo from 14 to 16.

Talents

MARKUS KRUBER – FOOT KNIGHT

Taal’s Champion – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Tag Team

‘Kruber gains 10% power. The closest ally to Kruber gain 50%

damage reduction and 10% increased power. Passive aura no longer affects allies.’

‘Kruber gains 10% power. The closest ally to Kruber gain 50% damage reduction and 10% increased power. Passive aura no longer affects allies.’ Rock of the Reikland (Modified)

(Modified) Now also doubles the radius of Kruber’s Aura.

It’s Hero Time – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) Resets the cooldown of Charge when an ally is incapacitated.

That’s Bloody Teamwork! ( Reworked)

( Reworked) Merged with Defensive Formation into ‘Increase damage reduction of Protective Presence by 5% per nearby ally.’ Moved to tier 4 mid row.

Inspire Action – New talent

Staggering an elite enemy grants Kruber and his allies 100% increased cooldown regeneration rate for 0.5 seconds. Replaces That’s Bloody Teamwork in tier 5.

Trample – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Battering Ram

Doubles the width of Kruber’s charge and allows him to charge through great foes.

MARKUS KRUBER – HUNTSMAN

Maim – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Keep it Coming

Every third ranged hit causes the next shot to consume no ammo.

Every third ranged hit causes the next shot to consume no ammo. Master Huntsman – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Tough Hide

Killing a special or elite enemy reduces damage taken by 10%. Stacks 4 times. Taking a hit removes one stack.

MARKUS KRUBER – MERCENARY

Ready for Action – (Modified)

– (Modified) No longer removes Temp Health. Cooldown reduction reduced to 20%.

BARDIN GOREKSSON – RANGER VETERAN

Scavenger – (Modified)

– (Modified) Scavenger Ammunition Caches now drop at Bardin’s feet instead of at the killed specials location.

Share and Share Alike – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Field Rations

Killing a special has a 50% chance to drop an Ale that increases attack speed by 3% and damage reduction by 3% for 300 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Killing a special has a 50% chance to drop an Ale that increases attack speed by 3% and damage reduction by 3% for 300 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. Exuberance – (Modified)

– (Modified) Bardin takes 30% less damage from the back. Headshots reduce damage taken by 30% for 5 seconds

Ranger’s Ambush – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Exhilarating Vapors

Allies inside of Bardin’s smoke gains 8% increased attack speed and recovers 3 Temporary health every second

BARDIN GOREKSSON – IRONBREAKER

Drakki Wrath – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Rising Pressure

Increases drake fire damage up to 120% and reduces attack speed down to -50% depending on overcharge.

Increases drake fire damage up to 120% and reduces attack speed down to -50% depending on overcharge. Crushing Counter-Blow – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Rune-Etched Shield

Blocking an attack grants Bardin and his allies 2% power for 6 seconds. Stacks 5 times.

Blocking an attack grants Bardin and his allies 2% power for 6 seconds. Stacks 5 times. Ironbreaker’s Resolve – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Vengeance

Periodically generates stacks of rising anger every 7 seconds while Gromril is active up to a max of 5. When Gromril is removed Bardin gains 10% attack speed per stack of rising anger.

KERILLIAN – HANDMAIDEN

Ariel’s Benison (perk) – (Reworked)

(perk) – (Reworked) Increase revive speed by 50% and grant 20 health back to the revived hero.

Asrai Grace – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Asrai Alacrity

Blocking an attack or pushing an enemy makes Kerillians’ next two attacks 30% faster and deals 10% more damage.

Blocking an attack or pushing an enemy makes Kerillians’ next two attacks 30% faster and deals 10% more damage. Shadow Step – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Shifting Seasons

Dodging while blocking increases dodge range by 20%. Dodging while not blocking increases damage by 10% for 1 second.

KERILLIAN – SHADE

Cloak of Mist – (Modified)

– (Modified) Now grants 100% critical strike chance for 4 seconds after breaking

stealth.

VICTOR SALTZPYRE – BOUNTY HUNTER

Necessary Means – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Steel Crescendo

Upon firing his last shot Victor gains 15% attack speed and 15% power for 15 seconds.

Upon firing his last shot Victor gains 15% attack speed and 15% power for 15 seconds. Inspired Shot – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Blessed Combat

Melee strikes makes up to the next 6 ranged shots gain 15% power. Ranged hits makes up to the next 6 melee strikes gain 15% more power. Melee kills reset the cooldown of Blessed Shots.

Melee strikes makes up to the next 6 ranged shots gain 15% power. Ranged hits makes up to the next 6 melee strikes gain 15% more power. Melee kills reset the cooldown of Blessed Shots. Hunter’s Pursuit – (Modified)

– (Modified) New name: Rile the Mob

Ranged critical hits grant Victor and his allies 10% increased movement speed for 10 seconds.

Ranged critical hits grant Victor and his allies 10% increased movement speed for 10 seconds. Duty’s Gift – (Reworked)

– (Reworked) New name: Dual Action

Melee kills reload Victors ranged weapon. Killing an elite enemy with a melee attack while out of ammo restores 20% of your max ammunition.

Melee kills reload Victors ranged weapon. Killing an elite enemy with a melee attack while out of ammo restores 20% of your max ammunition. Just Reward

Cooldown reduction increased to 20% from 15%.

Buckshot – (Modified)

– (Modified) New name: Return on Investment

Added shield penetration to the blast.

Added effect: Each kill with the blast increases the amount of pellets of the next blast by 1 up to a max of 20.

SIENNA FUEGONASUS – UNCHAINED