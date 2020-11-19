Vermintide 2’s Outcast Engineer career DLC is out now

The new Outcast Engineer career for Vermintide 2’s Bardin Goreksson is out now, along with an introductory trailer. The DLC is available on Steam, and there’s the option to buy additional cosmetics for the dwarf’s new role as a ranged fire support specialist.

The Outcast Engineer DLC is now out on Steam for £2.99 / $3.99. However, you can also opt to buy the Outcast Engineer bundle, which is listed as -23% off and costs £7.68 / $9.99. The career itself provides an all new playstyle for Bardin, including new weapons, a new career skill (which is also a weapon), new skins and voice lines, and a new talent tree.

As we’ve reported, the Outcast Engineer’s career skill is Bardin’s new steam-assisted crank gun (Mk II). This is effectively a Gatling gun that stores energy when you crank it, and can be pulled out to provide a rain of bullets on big crowds of skaven and chaos minions as long as you’ve kept it powered up between fights. His new talent tree allows him to enhance his bombs, which he can now carry in greater numbers on his engineer’s utility belt.

Here’s the trailer:

Vermintide 2’s innkeeper, Franz Lohner, has a post up on the co-op game’s Steam page explaining how Bardin comes to become the Outcast Engineer – it seems he’s been holed up in his room for a while, acting much less friendly and gregarious than usual.

If you decide to buy the bundle with the cosmetics upgrade, you’ll get three new skins for both the masterwork pistol and cog hammer, three new hero skin colour variants, two new helmets, three new portrait frames, and six exclusive paintings to find and hang in your keep.