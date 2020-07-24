Vermintide 2’s player count is now the same size as NZ’s population

Fatshark’s 2018 action big-hitter Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has just hit an eye-watering new player count milestone. According to the developer, it “remain[s] committed to Vermintide 2” and the two-year-old title’s “surpassed any of [its] expectations”, having now pushed past the five million figure across all of its platforms.

In ‘a letter to the Vermintide community’ posted on Steam, Fatshark co-founder Martin Wahlund and the game’s dev team say: “When we first launched Vermintide 2, we knew we had something special, but the truth is, it has surpassed any of our expectations with us now eclipsing over five million players across all platforms”. That means the Vermintide 2 player count is now about the same size as New Zealand’s population, going by stats posted on Stats.govt.nz in May this year. Phwoar.

Excitingly for fans of the game, that’s not the only good news the studio has to share. As part of its “continuous development of Vermintide 2”, the studio mentions that, in addition to the “next major DLC update” on the way, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes, it’s “also already working on the next career following the positive reception of the Grail Knight”.

The Grail Knight, Markus Kruber, came to Vermintide 2 last month, and marked the first addition of a new career to the game since its launch in 2018.

Plus, Fatshark teases, there’s “of course, so much more that we are not ready to announce”. Oh, go on.

“We could not be more excited about the future,” the studio adds, “both for Darktide, and Vermintide 2. We are Warhammer fans at heart, and the ability to grow the studio, learn, and deepen our efforts in the Warhammer universe – well, that is our passion. For Sigmar.”