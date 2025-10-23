Vermintide 2 is bringing back an iconic map from the first game, and it's not an April Fool's joke this time

It's been a long time since I fought my way through the rat-infested sewers of Helmgart, and even longer since I saw the sights of Ubersreik along with my friends. I mostly find myself revelling in the grit of Hive Tertium these days, and yet I was still aghast to find that it's been a decade since we first explored the streets of Ubersreik in Vermintide. This series has produced some phenomenal games that I've spent hours embattled within, and they rightfully have a place on our list of the best Warhammer games. Developer Fatshark is also feeling nostalgic, because it is adding a classic level to Vermintide 2 as part of its anniversary celebrations.

For anyone somehow still unfamiliar with the several rats in a trenchcoat that presents itself as a videogame called Vermintide 2, you play a fiery roster of characters who must tackle the Skaven invasion. Whether you opt for a dwarf or a witch hunter, the evil must be beaten, and it's our job to save Reikland from the infestation.

Since Vermintide 2's Well of Dreams update tied a neat bow (or disgusting rat's tail) around its latest saga, but the future has remained unclear. Diffusing a warp bomb under the Elven realm of Athel Lithri was suitably satisfying, but it left a lot of us wondering where the game would go next. With all directions open, anything was possible. But I don't think anyone expected us to take a step back in time.

Yes, in November, we return to the River Reik, a key location from the first game. Expanded and reimagined for the sequel, Return to the Reik features boat-based gameplay, including deck skirmishes, swaying platforms, and barge environments. It's basically the Black Flag of the Vermintide series, and it's happening for real this time. 2021's April Fool's joke is now 2025's legitimate release.

Before that, from Thursday, October 23 to Monday, November 3, the Geheimnistnacht Event returns. With double XP and event quests that reward new portrait frames and weapon illusions, it's not to be missed if, like me, you've been out of the game for a while.

Once we're up to speed, however, another double XP period when the River Reik returns will allow us to live out our most piratical dreams. Gifts of the Wolf-Father will also return in December.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 releases Return to the Reik on Thursday, November 20. You can download it here ahead of time to get the grind started.

