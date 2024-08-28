It’s a crying shame that Advance Wars isn’t available on PC. We do have a fantasy twist on the series with Wargroove, the grid-based roguelike leanings of Into the Breach, and the genre-defining tension of XCOM, but they’re not the same. Even the DS version of Tom Clancy’s EndWar, which borrows heavily from Advance Wars, can’t be played today (and I lost my copy – pain). As we kick rocks wanting to play something similar, in walks Warside, and it’s definitely wearing the Advance Wars inspirations on its sleeve.

Advance Wars might not be on Steam then, but the upcoming Warside is. Everything’s there too, from the multiple commanders with different abilities to the array of unit types that engage in Rock Paper Scissors-style combat encounters. Between tanks, jets, ships, and infantry you need to move them around the map, engaging in fights you know you’ll win. Or at least walk away from.

Warside also has a number of factions, with each offering up unique unit types and mechanics in the strategy game. So if you combine them with the dozen playable commanders, each with their own passive moves and battle powers, the battlefield opportunities are nigh endless.

You can check out the new Warside campaign trailer below.

While Warside looks incredibly similar to Advance Wars, it’s also doing a lot to help make it feel modern too. You can play multiplayer matches both locally and online, choose between 12 unique commanders and 25 unit types, and design your own landscapes in a single-player and multiplayer level editor.

You can wishlist Warside on Steam and learn more about the game right here, but there’s sadly no launch window just yet.

