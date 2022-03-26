Wartales roadmap confirms summer co-op, new region in “June”

The Wartales roadmap for 2022 is here, and it confirms an approximate co-op release date for the tactical RPG game‘s multiplayer update. There’s also a new Wartales region on the way to follow this week’s Harag’s Marshlands, and PCGamesN can confirm this new area is planned for June.

Earlier this week, Wartales and Dune: Spice Wars developer Shiro Games posted the big new Harag’s Marshlands update for its RPG/turn-based strategy game, which brought a swampy new region in for players to try out. PCGamesN spoke to Shiro’s Adrien Briatta, who described the update as “really, really difficult” but features “at least 15 to 20 hours of gameplay”.

Since then, Shiro has released the Wartales 2022 roadmap, which confirms that development has already shifted to all the game’s new features. The next couple of months will see the release of a few community-requested features, such as the ability to upgrade legendary weapons.

The multiplayer update is coming in summer, which will allow up to four players to play co-op online to aid each other in fights and either share or fight over the loot.

On the “TBD” side of the roadmap, however, is the reveal of another new region in the style of Harag’s Marshlands. PCGamesN asked Shiro Games’ Adrien Briatta about this, and they told us “it’s going to be even bigger, or more impressive” than the Marshlands – and it should “hopefully” release by “the end of June”.

With the release of Harag's Marshlands earlier this week, we have updated the #Wartales roadmap! Check out what's to come below… pic.twitter.com/NvKXPnleGs — Wartales (@Wartales_Game) March 25, 2022

PCGamesN also asked Briatta when players should expect to see the Dune: Spice Wars release date – you can find out yourself by clicking that link.

