Whether you’re a Dungeons and Dragons diehard or got your first taste of the format with Baldur’s Gate 3, medieval RPG Wartales is a game that should be on your radar. A blend of open-world adventure, turn-based combat, and management sim, it lets you lead a band of like-minded mercenaries in the pursuit of fame and fortune. Playable as both a solo journey or in co-op with friends, Wartales is an oft-overlooked gem, and you can snag it cheap right now thanks to the ongoing Tacticon Steam sale.

Right now, you can pick up Wartales at a hefty discount, and if you’re in the mood for a new RPG it’s well worth a look. Its characters and world react to your playstyle, it features satisfying, strategic battles, and it perfectly captures the vibe of managing a crew of roughshod troublemakers. The base game itself is already a delight, though it also features two optional pieces of DLC, each of which adds new aspects to the game that can weave throughout your campaign, and both are also discounted in this Steam sale.

While a very positive 90% Steam user rating from more than 22,600 reviews shows that Wartales is already worth the price of entry, there’s even more to look forward to this year. Coming in October is the fourth free community update, which will add a new champion, more places of interest, balancing improvements, and the ability to drop in and out of co-op sessions on the fly.

On top of that, August will see the launch of new Wartales DLC The Pits, which focuses primarily on expanding the game’s combat. If there’s a criticism to be levied at the late game, it’s that fights can start to feel a little repetitive. Shiro Games aims to rectify this in The Pits with challenging new enemy types, interactive battle maps, and a range of unique, hand-designed combat scenarios where you can pick up a wealth of new rewards for your success.

Wartales is 45% off on Steam through Thursday July 25, meaning you’ll pay just $19.24 / £16.49 for your copy. You can also get 25% off its Pirates of Belerion expansion (now $14.99 / £12.74), and 20% off inn management DLC The Tavern Opens (now $10.39 / £8.79). Simply head over to Steam if you’re curious to check it out for yourself.

