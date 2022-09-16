Warzone 2 Gulag changes explained

Want to know about the new Warzone 2 Gulag? One of the key parts of the original Call of Duty Warzone is what happens when you bite the bullet. Instead of being immediately eliminated like in most battle royale games, you’re thrown into a small map with one other player and tasked with fighting with them to the death. If you succeed, you return to the action, but failure will result in a game over.

A recent blog post on the Call of Duty website details many different mechanics in the upcoming FPS game. This includes the brand new Al Mazrah Warzone 2 map and all of the changes to the Warzone 2 Gulag. Key differences, such as the fact it’s a 2v2 match taking place in a multi-level arena, will affect how you will play this ruthless mini-game and what equipment you have on you when you return to the battlefield.

Warzone Gulag 2 changes

The main difference between the Gulag between Warzone and Warzone 2 is that fights are now 2v2. So if your team wins, you get to return to the battlefield for a second chance to win. If you want to see a clip of the new Gulag in action, check out the video below from YouTuber Joewo:

You may also find the Jailer, an AI-controlled character who you can kill instead to grab his key and escape the confines of the Gulag. To give you a fighting chance when you respawn, any weapons you pick up in the Gulag come with you when you escape. Whether you can find actual top quality loot in the Gulag or if it’ll be almost unusable compared to the usual treasures in Warzone 2 is another matter entirely, however.

That’s all we know for now about the Warzone 2 Gulag. There’s plenty more to learn about the upcoming update, including the Warzone 2 release date and recent Warzone 2 leaks from various NFL players.