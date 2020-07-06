Get Watch Dogs 2 free for watching Ubisoft’s E3 event Sunday

Ubisoft Forward will be replacing the cancelled E3 press conference this year, and if you decide to catch Ubisoft’s presentation on its coming year, you’ll be treated to a free copy of the rather excellent open-world hacking adventure Watch Dogs 2. It should be an interesting show, and hey: free Watch Dogs 2.

The event starts with a pre-show that kicks off July 12 at 18:30 BST / 13:30 EDT / 10:30 PDT, and that will feature the Ubisoft News Team showing off their Trackmania skills, with interviews and snippets on what to expect from the upcoming event. They’ll have info on new content on the way to Just Dance 2020, the AI teammates on their way to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and some Easter egg secrets from The Division 2.

The main show begins at 20:00 BST / 15:00 EDT / 12:00 PDT. You’ll want to catch this for the latest info and new footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Hyper Scape, and plenty more. Ubisoft says it has a few surprises on deck for the stream, so we’ll definitely be tuning in.

Here’s a quick trailer:

As you can see in the trailer, viewers can unlock a free PC copy of Watch Dogs 2 for watching. All you have to do to snag your copy is make sure you’re logged in with your Uplay account at the official Ubisoft Forward page, which will go live shortly before the event.

We’ve been playing quite a bit of Hyper Scape now that the technical test is live, and while we found that it’s a bit short on personality, it has some neat new ideas – and Ubisoft says it wants to make Hyper Scape “faster than anything on the market.”

Watch Dogs 2 is certainly worth picking up for free. It’s brighter, sillier, and a hell of a lot more fun than its po-faced predecessor, as we noted in our Watch Dogs 2 review.