Back to Top

You’ll get Watch Dogs 2 free even if you couldn’t log in for Ubisoft Forward

watch dogs 3 release date

Last week, Ubisoft announced that anyone who watched Ubisoft Forward would receive a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 – but the way that worked was that you’d have to log in to Uplay and watch it there. Unfortunately, that didn’t work for many players during the 45-minute presentation, meaning few were able to qualify for the free game. The good news is that Ubisoft is going to make sure everyone gets a copy anyway.

Ubisoft’s official account for its support division tweeted shortly after Ubisoft Forward that everyone will get a copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC, “even if you were unable to log in successfully.” That’ll come as a relief to anyone who was repeatedly trying to input their credentials on the Uplay login screen during the presentation, which covered the company’s upcoming releases from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Watch Dogs Legion.

Ubisoft didn’t provide specifics on how it planned on unlocking copies for everyone or when players can expect to see the game in their accounts. The official statement for the time being is “Don’t worry!”

Here’s the tweet:

If you want to catch up on everything that happened during Ubisoft Forward, check out our roundup of news from the event, or check out our hands-on impressions of Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

You also may be interested to know that the Hyper Scape open beta is currently live, and you can start playing Ubisoft’s new battle royale right now. Ubisoft also announced the Far Cry 6 release date with a slick-looking new trailer.

Ian Boudreau

Freelance writer

Published:

Freelance games writer (and PCGamesN's weekend scribe), former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

Read More
Watch Dogs 2 release date
Watch Dogs 2 gameplay
Watch Dogs 2 campaign

Promoted

In association withSponsored by
Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Best multiplayer games on PC

Best multiplayer games on PC
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation