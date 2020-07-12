You’ll get Watch Dogs 2 free even if you couldn’t log in for Ubisoft Forward

Last week, Ubisoft announced that anyone who watched Ubisoft Forward would receive a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 – but the way that worked was that you’d have to log in to Uplay and watch it there. Unfortunately, that didn’t work for many players during the 45-minute presentation, meaning few were able to qualify for the free game. The good news is that Ubisoft is going to make sure everyone gets a copy anyway.

Ubisoft’s official account for its support division tweeted shortly after Ubisoft Forward that everyone will get a copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC, “even if you were unable to log in successfully.” That’ll come as a relief to anyone who was repeatedly trying to input their credentials on the Uplay login screen during the presentation, which covered the company’s upcoming releases from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Watch Dogs Legion.

Ubisoft didn’t provide specifics on how it planned on unlocking copies for everyone or when players can expect to see the game in their accounts. The official statement for the time being is “Don’t worry!”

Here’s the tweet:

Don't worry! We'll be giving out the rewards to all of you, even if you were unable to log in successfully. Sit back and enjoy the show! — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) July 12, 2020

