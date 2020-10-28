How long is Watch Dogs Legion? If you’re about to jump into Ubisoft’s open-world game, you might be wondering just how open is that world? It’s a big commitment, so it’s good to know how long you can expect to roam London’s futuristic dystopia.

Watch Dogs Legion is brimming with content, not only can you recruit anyone you find wandering around – yes, absolutely anyone – but there’s also side missions as well as a main campaign. The central missions branch out into smaller missions, as well, requiring you to take on the various villainous characters that rule London’s post-brexit society.

Other than recruiting folks from the London streets, there’s still plenty to explore in Legion and finding new recruits is only half the fun. There’s still hacking drones, infiltrating buildings, and wandering around and experiencing London’s impressive, historic architecture lacquered in iridescent graffiti. So, here’s how long you can expect to spend in Watch Dogs Legion.

How long is Watch Dogs Legion?

From our playthrough, it will take you 15-20 hours to complete the main story missions, if you focus primarily on the campaign. If, however, you want to complete the side missions or just spend hours roving London’s many boroughs and districts, expect it to take up to 30 hours to complete.

Still not sure now you know how long Watch Dogs Legion is? Well, hopefully Dustin’s Watch Dogs Legion review can help you out.