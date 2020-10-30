When does Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer come out? Co-op release date and details

When can you play Watch Dogs Legion online with friends?

watch-dogs-legion-multiplayer-release-date

Looking for the Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer release date? If you’re keen to jump into Ubisoft’s newest open-world game with pals, the co-op feature isn’t currently available in Watch Dogs Legion, but it is coming.

Multiplayer will be added later this year as part of the first update to Watch Dogs Legion, alongside new missions and dynamic events designed for co-op play. You’ll be able to play alongside three other friends online, making up a squad of up to four players to take on the sprawling London streets and Tactical Ops special missions, which are dedicated multiplayer missions to test your team’s communication skills.

For those that don’t want to work together to take down the villains of Watch Dogs Legion, there’s also a PvP mode coming called Spiderbot Arena, where up to eight opponents control armed spiderbots in a free-for-all deathmatch. Although this is the first PvP mode, the return of cat and mouse game, Invasion, is also planned for a future update.

Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer release date

The Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer release date is December 3, 2020. That means there’s not long to wait until you can play online with friends. The December update is the first planned free content for Watch Dogs Legion’s first year, with plans for more special events, new game mods, rewards, and more to be added.

If you’re already deep into Watch Dogs Legion, you might want to know just how deep – here how long Watch Dogs Legion is. Or if you’re just starting out, our best beginner tips for Watch Dogs Legion.

Best PC hardware deals today
Razer DeathAdder Essential - a high-precision secret weapon
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$49.99
$29.99
View
View
AMD RX 5500 XT - the new mainstream Navi
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$209.99
View
View
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 - 8 cores, 16 threads, bargain price
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$214.36
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Gina Lees

Deputy guides editor

Published:

Gina adores an unpredictable story in an obscure setting. Her words have appeared at Green Man Gaming and, alongside her dedication to sim management games, she’s also a card game enthusiast.

Read More
Watch Dogs Legion review
Watch Dogs Legion release date
Best sandbox games

Promoted

Magic: The Gathering gifting guide – the perfect gifts for you or loved ones

Magic: The Gathering gifting guide – the perfect gifts for you or loved ones

Lockdown magic – how to introduce your household to Magic: The Gathering

Lockdown magic – how to introduce your household to Magic: The Gathering

How D&D helped people keep friendships alive during pandemic lockdowns

How D&D helped people keep friendships alive during pandemic lockdowns

About Powered by Network-N