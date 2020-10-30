When does Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer come out? Co-op release date and details

Looking for the Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer release date? If you’re keen to jump into Ubisoft’s newest open-world game with pals, the co-op feature isn’t currently available in Watch Dogs Legion, but it is coming.

Multiplayer will be added later this year as part of the first update to Watch Dogs Legion, alongside new missions and dynamic events designed for co-op play. You’ll be able to play alongside three other friends online, making up a squad of up to four players to take on the sprawling London streets and Tactical Ops special missions, which are dedicated multiplayer missions to test your team’s communication skills.

For those that don’t want to work together to take down the villains of Watch Dogs Legion, there’s also a PvP mode coming called Spiderbot Arena, where up to eight opponents control armed spiderbots in a free-for-all deathmatch. Although this is the first PvP mode, the return of cat and mouse game, Invasion, is also planned for a future update.

Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer release date

The Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer release date is December 3, 2020. That means there’s not long to wait until you can play online with friends. The December update is the first planned free content for Watch Dogs Legion’s first year, with plans for more special events, new game mods, rewards, and more to be added.

